5 best graphics cards to play GTA 5 and GTA Online at 4K in 2023

Rockstar's GTA 5 is one of the biggest and most influential video games of all time. The title was released in 2013, and people are still playing it almost 10 years later.

The developers have improved the game's visuals to keep it up to date, and the system requirements have subsequently increased. However, the title doesn't need the best GPUs on the planet to run at crisp 4K resolution. Some mid-range cards from the last-gen do the trick.

This article lists the best graphics cards for playing GTA 5 and GTA Online at decent framerates in UHD resolution. The options range from $300 last-gen GPUs to the latest and greatest in the market.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

AMD Radeon RX 6800 and other amazing graphics cards to play GTA 5 and GTA Online at 4K resolution (2023)

1) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($369+)

The XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 XT (Image via Newegg)

AMD launched the Radeon RX 6700 XT as its 1440p gaming option in the RDNA 2 lineup. It is a direct competitor to the RTX 3070.

Although the card is slightly slower than its Nvidia counterpart, it can run less intense games like GTA 5 flawlessly at both QHD and UHD resolution.

GPU Name RX 6700 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,410 MHz

AMD has slashed the prices of the RDNA 2 GPUs to make them more competitive. Gamers can buy the 6700 XT for as low as $370 on Newegg these days, making them the best budget option to consider.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 ($409.99+)

The Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070 (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3070 was primarily launched for 1440p gaming. However, it is a competent card for 4K gaming and especially nails less graphics-intense games like GTA 5.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

The GPU was launched for $499 back in 2020. However, some less popular add-in card models can currently be bought for $420 on Newegg.

The price gets even lower in the second-hand market. Thus, gamers building a budget PC to play GTA 5 can consider this card over the other more expensive options on this list.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

The Radeon RX 6800 is built from the ground up for 4K gaming without major compromises. It can run some of the latest titles like Atomic Heart and Returnal on PC at this resolution.

It is no wonder that GTA 5 faces no major performance issues on this RDNA 2-based AMD card.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $579+

The RX 6800 chiefly competes against the RTX 3070 Ti. Its performance lies somewhere in between the high-end 70-class Ampere card and the RTX 3080.

The RX 6800 has been discounted to just $520 on Newegg. This makes it one of the fastest cards that do not cost a fortune.

4) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

Upon launch, Nvidia marketed the RTX 3080 10 GB as the pinnacle of 4K gaming. Although the GPU has been replaced by the more capable 3080 Ti and the 4080, it remains one of the best options for 4K gaming.

Specification RTX 3080 GPU GA102 CUDA Cores / Stream Processors 8704 Manufacture Process Technology 8nm Number of transistors 28,300 million Memory Bus Width 320 Bit Memory 10GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760.3GB/s Memory Clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

Gamers can easily max out GTA 5 while playing with the RTX 3080 and still get a decent framerate. However, the card costs a premium of over $600. Thus, only high-end builds can boast the extra rendering prowess of this 80-class GPU.

5) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is among the latest launches from AMD. The card beats the RTX 3090 Ti in terms of performance and is very close to the 4070 Ti. It is among the fastest and most premium GPUs on the market, so it is not surprising that it can easily handle GTA 5 at 4K.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

The 7900 XT was introduced for $899. However, the cheapest models can be bought for around $849 on Newegg. Gamers need to have deep pockets to obtain this rendering machine.

Overall, GTA 5 is not as demanding as the latest games in 4K. Even an old GTX 1080 Ti can pump out playable framerates at this resolution. Thus, all the cards listed above will run the game smoothly without performance hiccups.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

