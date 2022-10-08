5 best headphones for the Overwatch 2 players

The multiplayer game Overwatch 2 improves on its predecessor in many ways and offers exciting battles between teams of heroes.

There is a significant amount of content in Overwatch 2, but players can still enjoy the familiar multiplayer aspects they have come to love. To thrive and conquer foes in Overwatch 2, players must have accurate decision-making abilities as well as lightning-fast reaction mechanisms. Sound also plays a crucial role in the game, and listening to an enemy's footsteps can give players important information regarding their location. Here are some headphones that Overwatch 2 players should consider using.

Here are the 5 best headphones for hardcore players of Overwatch 2

5) Razer Kraken V3 X

Price: $44.99

The V3 X improves on its counterpart in every way and makes use of some of the more recent innovations Razer has to offer.

Both the mute button and volume slider are conveniently located on the rear of the left headphone. Since the slider offers a little resistance, the volume won't get accidentally turned up. Using the Razor software, users can alter the surround sound and EQ settings to achieve the best possible experience.

The microphone utilizes the Hyperclear Cardioid mic from Razer, offering better speech pickup and noise cancelation.

Although it is a touch tinnier than the top-tier BlackShark headsets, Overwatch 2 players can still enjoy the sound for regular gaming use.

4) Sennheiser GSP 600

Price: $119

The Sennheiser GSP 600 is a high-end gaming headphone that is impressive in terms of design and convenience. It delivers the top-notch sound and microphone performance that the greatest Overwatch 2 players expect from their gaming headsets.

The design brings users much closer to the action, and the excellent audio clarity helps them stay immersed. The GSP 600 comes with a headband that is ergonomically built to offer outstanding comfort and stability.

It also has a reliable microphone and a versatile boom arm that can be adjusted for the ideal speech pickup. The microphone can be muted by raising the boom arm. The passive noise-reduction design ensures better team interaction by reducing ambient noise.

3) Logitech G Pro

Price: $119.53

The Logitech G Pro gaming headset is a more feature-rich version of the G-433. The Pro version offers a more robust matte finish, but they are the same size and form. It also comes with better standard pads. The G Pro gaming headset also has an outstanding boom mic. Speech captured with this microphone will be authentic and accurate.

Compared to the G433, the default pads on the Logitech G PRO are marginally different. They also come with an additional set of pads, similar to the G433, that are a little more flexible for Overwatch 2 sessions.

Since they are somewhat spacious, the ear cups will comfortably fit most listeners. They are not heavy, and the headband does not squeeze the head too tightly. Overwatch 2 players can change the volume using a dial which is simple to operate. Additionally, the microphone has a very rudimentary on/off switch.

2) Logitech G Pro X Wireless

Price: $221.90

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless lasts 21 hours at an output of 75dB on average. Although it doesn't allow any type of quick charging, the headset can be recharged using USB-C and should only require a few hours to fully recharge.

The G Pro X Wireless is comfortable, and the headband applies pressure with exactly the right amount of tension. Similar to its predecessor, this headset comes with extra velour ear pads and is glass-friendly right out of the box.

Similar to the Logitech G Pro X, this headset is excellent for playing Overwatch 2. It can be comfortably worn for extended amounts of time, so someone who prefers to spend the entire day in front of a screen shouldn't experience any problems.

The G Hub-enabled headset enables DTS:X 2.0 virtual surround sound on PC. This specification, like the majority of virtual surround sound ones, simulates directional audio in video games like Overwatch and Valorant reasonably accurately.

1) Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

Price: $232.99

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT provides a truly exceptional gaming experience and is a great choice for a PC headset. Games, music, and movies all have crystal-clear mids, powerful bass, and undistorted highs.

With very little compression, the detachable microphone ensures clear voice chat when playing games. Additionally, users can use the Virtuoso XT with virtually any device, thanks to the headset's multi-connectivity. The headset also features Dolby Atmos, which provides exceptional immersive sound.

It boasts a premium level of design and construction, with features like a smooth leatherette headband and long-lasting machined aluminum. This Bluetooth 5.0 headset supports the SBC codec by default and also has support for AAC, aptX, and aptX HD.

Poll : 0 votes