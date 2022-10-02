5 best laptops to play Slime Rancher 2

Set from a first-person perspective, Slime Rancher 2 is a life simulation game in which a player takes on the role of a rancher tasked with caring for and raising slimes. Released on September 22, the sequel features new slimes, environment, and gameplay mechanics.

If you're looking for the best laptops to play Slime Rancher 2, you're in the right place. In this article, we look at a list of the best laptops to play Slime Rancher 2 and provide a buying guide to help you make an informed decision.

Laptops to consider for a fluid Slime Rancher 2 experience

Slime Rancher 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the squelchy and satisfying Slime Rancher, which was released back in 2017. The original Slime Rancher was a laid-back and creative take on the farming genre that had players taking care of their own slimy farm. With Slime Rancher 2, developer Monomi Park adds a whole host of new features, including co-op play and more customization options for ranchers and their Slime pals. If you’re looking to jump back into the world of Slime Rancher 2, you’re going to need a decent laptop.

You must have at least 8 GB of RAM to meet the Slime Rancher 2 system requirements. The game requires at least one Intel Core i5-2500K CPU to run and in order to play the game, the developers advise using a CPU greater than or equivalent to an Intel Core i5-8400.

You should be able to play the game as long as your graphics card is at least an AMD Radeon R9 280 model. However, the devs claim that an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card and above will give you the best experience. The PC version of Slime Rancher 2 will operate on a 64-bit version of Windows 10.

In the following section, we have compiled a list of 5 laptops that deliver the specs required for the game. The compilation is sorted in the order of cheapest to most expensive.

1) Acer Nitro 5 2021 ($775)

The Acer Nitro 5 is a pretty reasonable option for a gaming laptop for a busy gamer who doesn't want to break the bank. It won't blow anybody away with flashy features or top-tier performances, though. This laptop is suitable for both work and entertainment thanks to its excellent full-sized keyboard that also has a Numpad.

It serves as the perfect substitute for a full-tower desktop PC at home and offers portability due to its relatively lightweight compared to other gaming laptops. In the highest graphics settings, all games should perform easily at 60 frames per second.

2) Dell G15 ($979)

The Dell G15 isn't going to revolutionize the market for the best gaming laptops, but it is at least a reliable option. With the exception of that bank-busting price tag, all the features we've come to expect from gaming laptops are accounted for, and performance in both gaming and regular usage is decent considering this price point.

While not alarmingly so, G15 can heat up while playing games with higher visual demands. However, the laptop is a fantastic all-rounder and an ideal choice for a beginner looking to venture into PC gaming or for day-to-day work.

3) Razer Blade 14 ($2199)

The Razer Blade 14 is the greatest 14-inch gaming laptop available right now, with some of the most potent components on the market and an almost unfathomably compact form factor. That's because you're combining the best of both worlds in this situation, with an AMD CPU and Nvidia GPU working together to provide an amazing end result.

Despite its fairly small size, the Razer Blade 14 has powerful beastlike energy. The 1440p display and RTX 3080 GPU can blow you away with their outstanding handling of High and Ultra settings across a variety of games.

4) Razer Blade 15 ($2499)

The beastly Razer Blade 15 perfectly portrays the current state-of-the-art in gaming laptop power. The RTX 3080 Ti/i9-12900H top-of-the-line configuration is a high performance machine. But what truly confirms this rig's position at the top of the list of the best gaming laptops available is its ability to deliver exceptional performance while maintaining its sleek body we've all grown to adore.

Naturally, this is not a cheap device. Starting at $2,499.99 for an RTX 3060 setup, the 2022 Razer Blade 15 is quite a money pit. Although you pay a premium for its brand name, it is one of the most technologically advanced laptops available in the market.

5) Asus Strix Scar 17 SE ($3599)

In terms of gaming laptops, the Asus Strix Scar 17 SE is among the best options out there. This monster laptop's 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 16-core 12th Gen i9-12950HX chip devour tasks like a hot knife through butter. The Scar 17 SE has no trouble running games at a quick pace when the insanely fast 2TB NVMe SSD with read speeds of approximately 7000MBs is thrown into the mix.

The Scar 17 SE was created by Asus, keeping in mind a consumer's need for the best level of performance. Underload, the vapor chamber operates substantially cooler and quieter thanks to the use of liquid metal thermal paste and enhanced vapor chamber architecture. This laptop is designed for the most extreme power users and most gamers won't be able to use it to its full potential, at least for the time being.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far