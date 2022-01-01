5 best mobile phones to play Minecraft

If anyone is looking for a great game to play when bored or needs a distraction, Minecraft is a great option. Minecraft was initially a PC game developed by Mojang Studios, a Swedish video game developer. After becoming hugely popular, the developer launched Minecraft: Pocket Edition for Android and iOS devices in November 2011. It is a multiplayer game where the players can build their virtual realities. One can even install Minecraft Shaders on their Android devices.
Minecraft: Pocket Edition qualifies as a great gift for someone who likes to play this type of game. It provides everything that its PC version does but is more compact. According to reports, by December 2016, Minecraft: Pocket Edition had sold over 40 million copies. Though it's a paid game and players, have to make a one-time payment, that didn't stop the gamers from buying the game and enjoying it.
What are the top five mobile phones to play Minecraft?
A device needs a good processor, a decent display, and good quality GPU to run Minecraft. It also requires decent RAM - 4 to 6 GB should be enough and a good quality battery. One can play Minecraft on various devices, including Android and iOS mobile devices and Xbox consoles, but only the best ones can run it optimally.
Top five mobile phones for Minecraft
- iPhone 13 Pro MAX
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
5) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
According to the gamers, Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is one of the best phones for playing games. It has Qualcomm Adreno 640 as its GPU, which is one of the most suitable GPUs for gaming. It has also got Snapdragon 860 as its processor, which provides gamer stability and excellent gaming support without any heating issues. Moreover, its 6.67-inch display screen and 8 GB RAM can run Minecraft smoothly.
4) Xiaomi Mi 11i
Like Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11i also has an Adreno GPU. It is recognized as being the best model of the 11 series. It also has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888, which is an octa-core CPU. It helps the device to run Minecraft in a hassle-free manner. With Android 11 as its operating system, a 6.67-inch touchscreen, and an 8 GB RAM, it faces no difficulty while running Minecraft.
3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Gamers prefer the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra because it is said to be one of the most popular models of the Samsung Galaxy. It has the Exynos 2100 as its processor and a 6.8-inch display screen. Furthermore, gamers can effortlessly play Minecraft because of its gorilla glass screen and 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. However, the mobiles of the Galaxy series formerly had some overheating problems that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has successfully managed to resolve.
2) OnePlus 9 Pro
According to popular opinion, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the latest model of the OnePlus family. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 888 processor that can smoothly run Minecraft. Furthermore, it has a 6.67-inch display and can easily run videos up to 8K.
1) iPhone 13 Pro Max
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is an extremely powerful and hardy handset. A hexa-core CPU and an Apple A15 Bionic processor can run Minecraft effortlessly. The A15 Bionic is the benchmark processor when it comes to flagship phones. Moreover, it is considered the best mobile to play Minecraft and other games of a similar genre because of all these features.