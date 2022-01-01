5 best mobile phones to play Minecraft

If anyone is looking for a great game to play when bored or needs a distraction, Minecraft is a great option. Minecraft was initially a PC game developed by Mojang Studios, a Swedish video game developer. After becoming hugely popular, the developer launched Minecraft: Pocket Edition for Android and iOS devices in November 2011. It is a multiplayer game where the players can build their virtual realities. One can even install Minecraft Shaders on their Android devices.

Minecraft News @beta_mcpe1 I would just like to clarify “Crawling” does exist in #Minecraft Bedrock but only via Water into 1x1 Tunnels. Java has many ways that activates crawling! 😄 I would just like to clarify “Crawling” does exist in #Minecraft Bedrock but only via Water into 1x1 Tunnels. Java has many ways that activates crawling! 😄 https://t.co/qTBIvOnLv4

Minecraft: Pocket Edition qualifies as a great gift for someone who likes to play this type of game. It provides everything that its PC version does but is more compact. According to reports, by December 2016, Minecraft: Pocket Edition had sold over 40 million copies. Though it's a paid game and players, have to make a one-time payment, that didn't stop the gamers from buying the game and enjoying it.

What are the top five mobile phones to play Minecraft?

A device needs a good processor, a decent display, and good quality GPU to run Minecraft. It also requires decent RAM - 4 to 6 GB should be enough and a good quality battery. One can play Minecraft on various devices, including Android and iOS mobile devices and Xbox consoles, but only the best ones can run it optimally.

Top five mobile phones for Minecraft

iPhone 13 Pro MAX

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

According to the gamers, Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is one of the best phones for playing games. It has Qualcomm Adreno 640 as its GPU, which is one of the most suitable GPUs for gaming. It has also got Snapdragon 860 as its processor, which provides gamer stability and excellent gaming support without any heating issues. Moreover, its 6.67-inch display screen and 8 GB RAM can run Minecraft smoothly.

4) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Like Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11i also has an Adreno GPU. It is recognized as being the best model of the 11 series. It also has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888, which is an octa-core CPU. It helps the device to run Minecraft in a hassle-free manner. With Android 11 as its operating system, a 6.67-inch touchscreen, and an 8 GB RAM, it faces no difficulty while running Minecraft.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

Gamers prefer the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra because it is said to be one of the most popular models of the Samsung Galaxy. It has the Exynos 2100 as its processor and a 6.8-inch display screen. Furthermore, gamers can effortlessly play Minecraft because of its gorilla glass screen and 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. However, the mobiles of the Galaxy series formerly had some overheating problems that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has successfully managed to resolve.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

According to popular opinion, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the latest model of the OnePlus family. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 888 processor that can smoothly run Minecraft. Furthermore, it has a 6.67-inch display and can easily run videos up to 8K.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is an extremely powerful and hardy handset. A hexa-core CPU and an Apple A15 Bionic processor can run Minecraft effortlessly. The A15 Bionic is the benchmark processor when it comes to flagship phones. Moreover, it is considered the best mobile to play Minecraft and other games of a similar genre because of all these features.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar