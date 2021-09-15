How to install Minecraft shaders on Android

Some Minecraft players, especially newer ones, do not enjoy the blocky look and feel of the game. Fortunately for them, shaders are the perfect solution to this problem. Shaders are arguably the best visual mod for Minecraft that can be installed on both computers and mobile phones.

Since mobiles have a different edition of Minecraft, the shaders meant to be used in Java Edition will not work on them. However, the Minecraft community has created a ton of high-quality shaders for mobiles as well. Here's a look at how players can implement these on their Android devices.

A guide to installing Minecraft shaders on Android

Before installing shaders on Android, players need to ensure that their device is powerful enough to handle them. If their device cannot keep up, the game will be laggy or render blocks weirdly.

Shaders can be installed on the latest version of Minecraft by following these steps:

Step 1: Download any shader pack made for mobile phones and make sure the file name says mcpack at the end. If there is something like ".zip" at the end, players need to remove it.

Step 2: Use any file manager to locate the downloaded shader file.

Step 3: Locate the shader file, long press it and select the "Open with" dialog.

Step 4: Select "Minecraft" from the app menu.

Step 5: Minecraft will now launch. Navigate to settings. Locate "Global Resources" and activate the downloaded shader under "My Packs." To do this, players need to select the pack and click on activate.

Here are some great shader packs for players to start their Minecraft modding journey with:

ESBE 2G Shader: This is one of the best shaders for Bedrock Edition. It makes the sky in the game a lot more realistic and adds good-looking water reflection while keeping the vanilla look of Minecraft.

Reflex PE Shader: As players can guess from its name, this shader is only available for handheld devices like Android phones. It adds wavy leaves, realistic shadows and makes the sky very pretty.

Haptic Shader: This is shader adds more life to pretty much everything in Minecraft. It makes the game more vibrant and adds fluid animations.

