How to download Minecraft latest versions for Bedrock & Java Editions

Minecraft, an indie sandbox block game created by Markus "Notch" Persson, has become a phenomenal title in recent years. The game is now maintained by Mojang Studios, which has released many notable updates, like Village & Pillage, Nether Update, and Caves & Cliffs.

Minecraft's latest update, titled Caves & Cliffs Part 1, featured many new blocks, items, and cute mobs like axolotls, goats, and glow squids. The 1.17 version was the first phase of the much-awaited Caves & Cliffs update.

After Minecraft 1.17's official launch, developers released another update to fix the major bugs and issues in the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update. This article guides readers on how to download and install the latest versions of Minecraft.

Download latest Minecraft versions for Bedrock and Java Edition

Latest Minecraft version for Java Edition

When Minecraft was released publicly, it was created using Java. The same Java Edition is still available and has received many updates.

Minecraft Java Edition is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. It costs $26.95 at the official Minecraft store for all three platforms. To download the latest version, players will first have to buy Minecraft.

Players who have bought the game can follow these steps to update to the latest Minecraft 1.17.1 Java Edition version:

Open Minecraft launcher. If not installed, download it from here. Go to the "Installation" tab and make a fresh installation. Select the Latest Release; as of right now, it is 1.17.1. After selecting Latest Release, click on Create button. Select the installed version from the Play tab and hit the Play button to launch the latest Minecraft release.

Latest Minecraft version for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition was designed for devices that do not support Java and have low specifications. It is available on Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, and many other devices.

Due to its long list of supported devices, Bedrock Edition is often preferred for crossplay. However, this also causes another problem: Bedrock Edition needs to be bought differently for all devices. Prices can vary from one device to another.

Similarly, the process of updating to the latest version also differs. As of right now, the latest Minecraft Bedrock version is 1.17.11. Here are the steps for devices with the most Bedrock Edition players.

Android and iOS devices

Open Google PlayStore or App Store and search for Minecraft. Open official Minecraft page. If the game is already downloaded, players will get the option to update Minecraft. Otherwise, they can download the latest Bedrock version directly.

Xbox One

Players on Xbox One will have to go "My Apps & Games" and select Minecraft. Go to More Options. From the list, select Manage game & add-ons and then click on Updates. From here, players can update to the latest Minecraft version.

PlayStation

Minecraft usually updates automatically on PlayStation 4. If it doesn't, select Minecraft and go to options. From here, players can check for updates and download the latest Bedrock version.

Similarly, players on other consoles or devices can update Minecraft Bedrock Edition using their game store or management settings. Many devices have the option to auto-update. Players can enable this option to avoid missing any new additions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul