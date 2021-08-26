How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.23 Beta version

After releasing a new experimental snapshot for Minecraft Java Edition, Mojang today also released a beta update for players on Bedrock Edition.

Before releasing a new update, developers will release a series of beta versions with upcoming features and bug fixes. Mojang is now releasing beta versions for the 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 update, part two of Caves and Cliffs, will change the entire Overworld generation by adding new biomes, noise caves and increasing the build limit. Bedrock players can already try these features by downloading the latest beta version.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.23 Beta

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.23 beta introduced many new 1.18 features such as large ore veins, noodle caves, and other world-generation changes. Beta versions are available to all players already owning a copy of Minecraft Bedrock Edition,

Downloading Bedrock betas is different than downloading Java snapshots. Players need to be beta participants to download beta versions. Taking part in beta testing is easy, but before doing so, players should know the following:

Access to Realms is disabled in beta versions. Beta players cannot play with non-beta players.

Joining the beta testing will replace Minecraft with a version still in development.

Worlds created or loaded in beta version cannot be loaded in older versions.

Beta versions can be unstable and buggish. They do not represent the final quality of an update.

Minecraft Beta versions are only available for Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. Players on other devices cannot test the beta features.

Here are the steps to join beta testing and download the latest beta version:

Windows 10 and Xbox One

Windows 10 and Xbox One players will have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app. After downloading the Xbox Insider Hub, go to preview and look for Minecraft. Join Minecraft beta. After joining the beta, players can download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.23 Beta from their store.

Android devices

Android players can use Google PlayStore to sign up for Minecraft beta. Open PlayStore. Search for Minecraft. Open the official Minecraft page on PlayStore. Scroll down to find the option to join beta testing. Join beta and download Bedrock 1.17.30.23 beta version from PlayStore.

To test the 1.18 features, players will have to create a world with "Caves & Cliffs" option enabled under the Experiments section. World generation may take more time than usual as it is yet to be optimized. Developers are already aware of this issue and will fix it in future beta releases.

