5 best mobile phones for Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite is an online multiplayer, free-to-play, battle arena game, which gained popularity some years after it was released.

TiMi Studio Group, a Chinese video game company, developed Pokemon Unite as a form of a spin-off Pokemon game. Nintendo released the game for the Nintendo Switch, and The Pokemon Company published it for Android and iOS mobile phones.

Currently, there are only 20 playable Pokemon characters in Pokemon Unite, but the developers of the game promise to add some more characters shortly. Post its release, Pokemon Unite received mixed and average responses from gamers but the game has improved since.

However, after the game was improved, it started spreading like a wild fire. By September 2021, Pokemon Unite had been downloaded over 9 million times, that too just on the Nintendo Switch. It was even awarded the Best Game in Google Play's Best of 2021.

Some mobile phones run Pokemon Unite perfectly

It doesn't require a lot of things for Pokemon Unite to run. To run Pokemon Unite, a mobile device needs sufficient RAM, a decent battery backup, a GPU of good quality, and a good processor. Unfortunately, even though most Android and iOS mobile phones can run Pokemon Unite, only a handful of devices can run the game at its best.

Top five mobile phones for Pokemon Unite

iPhone 13 Pro MAX

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

As per gamers, Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is one of the best phones for games. It comes with a glass front, plastic back, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It also has Android 11, MIUI 12.5 as its operating system. Moreover, its processor, the Snapdragon 860, provides excellent and stable gaming support to the players. Due to all these features, it can run Pokemon Unite smoothly.

4) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Xiaomi Mi 11i is said to be the best model of the 11 series, and it is rightfully so. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 as its processor, which is one of the best processors in the market and also Adreno 660 as its GPU. It also comes with a Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable battery with a fast-charging feature. These features help the phone run Pokemon Unite effortlessly.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimization

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is famous for being one of the best gaming phones and one of the most popular models of the Samsung Galaxy. This is because it has a 6.8-inch touchscreen display and the Exynos 2100 octa-core processor.

Moreover, players can play Pokemon Unite conveniently due to its 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution and Gorilla glass front. Another interesting thing about this model is that it has two kinds of GPU- Adreno 660 for the models sold in the American and Chinese market and Mali-G78 MP14 for all the other models sold in the international market.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on screen

Being the flagship phone of the Oneplus brand, it has become quite popular among gamers. Furthermore, it is also the latest addition to the Oneplus family. It comes with a Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor and Adreno 660 GPU. It also has 12 GB of RAM, which helps gamers play Pokemon Unite smoothly. In addition, it can easily support videos up to 8k and has a 6.67-inch touchscreen display.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 GB ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

Being one of the latest members of the iPhone family, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has gained huge popularity among gamers. It is also known for being an extremely powerful and hardy handset. As for Apple's flagship phones, the A15 is said to be the benchmark processor. Furthermore, its 6.7-inch display and Gorilla glass front can effortlessly run Pokemon Unite and other similar games.

