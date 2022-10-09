5 best phones to play Apex Legends at 90FPS

Apex Legends Mobile has achieved remarkable growth in the highly competitive Battle Royale genre in mobile gaming, given the massive popularity of the game's PC version. Expectedly, it is extremely graphic intensive and requires amply powerful hardware to run without any hiccups.

Readers who're interested in climbing the game's leaderboards can check out our list of the best devices across various price brackets to get stable and high frame rate gameplay in Apex Legends Mobile.

Top 5 picks for Apex Legends Mobile players that will get you 90 FPS (October 2022)

The phones that guarantee a smooth Apex experience are listed below. While the list is arranged in ascending order of price, higher prices are not necessarily indicative of superior gaming performance.

5) Poco F4 ($394)

Phones like the Poco F4 are the reason mid-range phones have started being referred to as "flagship killers". While the phone is far from taking the top spot on benchmark leaderboards, it is an excellent deal for Apex Legends fans given that it can provide decent gaming performance for less than half the cost of the others on this list.

It does miss out on the bells and whistles of a dedicated gaming phone, but the stereo speakers, top-notch battery life, and the big bright high-resolution display make it an excellent choice for any Apex fan on a budget.

Specs: 6.67" AMOLED HDR10+ 120 Hz, Dolby Vision, SD 870, Adreno 650, 128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM, 4500 mAh, 67W Fast Charging

4) iPhone 12 ($599)

If you're not partial to Android, for an extra $200, the iPhone 12 can solve the complaints you might have regarding the Poco F4. An XDR OLED panel, better cooling, a big jump in performance, and better camera functioning make the iPhone 12 a great pick for Apex fans who want a premium user experience in both day-to-day use and gaming.

Specs: 6.1", XDR OLED HDR10 Dolby Vision, A14 Bionic, Apple GPU, 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM, 2815 mAh, 20 W Fast Charging.

3) Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro ($859)

Contrary to the popular opinion where people believe the Black Shark series to be based on ROG phones, Xiaomi released the first Black Shark device a few months before the first ROG phone.

Similar to how the ROG lineup has dominated the premium gaming space year after year, Xiaomi's Black Shark phones have been the device of choice for users who want the premium gaming experience but at a reduced cost.

Other than the average battery life, Xiaomi has left little room for any complaints, even from intensive Apex players, as all that one would expect from a dedicated gaming phone is present and accounted for with the addition of 120W fast charging.

Specs: 6.67" AMOLED 144Hz, 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730, 256 GB ROM 12 GB RAM, 4650 mAh, 120W Fast Charging.

2) Nubia 7S Pro ($899)

For all intents and purposes, Redmagic's premier offering for the year is a slightly buffed Black Shark 5 Pro priced slightly above the Xiaomi phone. The main improvement here would be increased, albeit still fairly unexceptional, battery life and upgraded thermal management.

While both of these upgrades are obviously very important, it's unlikely that they will do much to improve the average Apex player's experience.

The comparison between the two boils down to more personal preference than objective metrics, so users are encouraged to check which fits their use case better.

Specs: 6.8" AMOLED 120Hz, 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730, 256 GB ROM 16 GB RAM, 5000 mAh, 65W Fast Charging.

1) ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro ($1749)

The ROG phones have become a staple for professional mobile gamers around the world and a brief look at their latest product can tell you why.

ASUS checks every box imaginable here with unparalleled battery life (even with constant 165Hz usage), the fasted SD 8+ Gen 1 chipset (as per AnTuTu Benchmarks), a solid camera, and the amazing display and sound quality that we've come to expect from the ROG phones over the years.

The new AirTrigger 6 Ultrasonic Sensors, the IPX4 rating, and the special tweaks to the OS for gamers go a long way in ensuring that this is the most premium gaming experience for every Apex fan.

Specs: 6.78" AMOLED 165Hz HDR10+, 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730, 512 GB ROM 18 GB RAM, 6000 mAh, 65W Fast Charging.

