5 best PS5 accessories under $50 on Amazon

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most popular gaming consoles today and comes with interesting accessories. Its powerful hardware and stunning graphics offer an immersive gaming experience that is hard to beat. While the console is impressive, there are several PS5 accessories that can further enhance your gaming experience.

The good news is that you don’t have to break the bank to get them. That said, this article lists five of the best PS5 accessories under $50 on Amazon.

DualSense Charging Station and four other PS5 accessories

1) DualSense Charging Station ($29)

The DualSense Charging Station is one of the best PS5 accessories. This handy device allows you to charge your DualSense controllers quickly and efficiently.

The charging station is compact and doesn’t take up much space, and is also affordable at under $25. You can purchase the DualSense Charging Station here (Globally, US).

2) PlayStation 5 Vertical Stand ($21)

The PlayStation Vertical Stand is another budget-friendly accessory. It allows you to position your PS5 vertically, saving you space and making it easier to access your disc drive.

The stand is designed to match the esthetic of the PlayStation 5 and is small and compact, taking up minimal space. It connects to the bottom of the console and allows easy access to all ports and buttons.

The stand is made of durable plastic and is easy to install. It’s also quite affordable, at the cost of under $15. The PS5 Vertical Stand can be purchased here (Globally, US).

3) PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller skin ($17)

One way players can personalize their PS5 consoles is with a controller skin. These skins are high-quality vinyl and can be easily pasted on your DualSense controller. They come in various designs, ensuring you find one that suits your style.

They’re also affordable, with most skins coming in at under $20. You can get the PS5 Controller Skin here (Globally, US).

4) PS5 Pulse 3D Headset ($40)

One of the best ways to immerse yourself while gaming is with a good headset. The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset is a great option for gamers on a budget.

It features 3D audio technology, which produces multi-directional audio. It also has a built-in microphone for voice chat and noise-canceling for clearer audio.

The headphones are lightweight and comfortable to wear, which helps during long sessions of gaming. It’s also affordable at under $40. You can purchase the PS5 3D Headset here (Globally, US).

5) PS5 Cooling Fan ($20)

Cooling fans are a must-have if you’re worried about your PlayStation 5 getting too hot. Thus, the PS5 Cooling Fan is a great option, as it’s designed specifically for the console and is easy to install.

It is designed to keep the temperature of the console at a safe level to prevent overheating and ensure stable performance. The fan is located on top of the console and is powered by the PS5's internal power supply.

The PS5 Cooling Fan can be purchased for under $20 here (Globally, US).

There are various PS5 accessories available on the market to enhance your gaming experience. The DualSense Charging Station, PS5 Vertical Stand, PS5 Controller Skin, PS5 Headset, and PS5 Cooling Fan are all great choices on Amazon for under $50.

Each of these accessories offers a unique benefit, whether for charging and storing your controllers or personalizing your console. All these affordable PS5 accessories offer value for money, making them ideal additions to any PlayStation 5 gamer's collection.

