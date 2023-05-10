5 best USB-C hubs for expanding connectivity

The best USB-C hubs are exponentially becoming a crucial aspect of our daily lives. Although we all adore svelte, ultrathin laptops, they rarely have multiple ports. The USB-C hubs are portable, budget-friendly dongles that can be used to increase the number of USB ports, display outputs, SD card readers, or headphone jacks.

It will be worthwhile to invest in them if you use various devices frequently or if you occasionally need to use several different devices while traveling. Therefore, we've compiled a list of the five best USB-C hubs you can purchase based on price, performance, and intended uses.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best USB-C hubs to expand connectivity: Dell DA300 USB-C hub, Plugable 7-In-1 USB-C hub, and more

1) Yeolibo 9-in-1 USB-C hub ($24.99)

The Yeolibo 9-in-1 is quite possibly the best low-cost USB-C hub available right now. The high-quality-looking equipment has numerous adapter inputs, allowing you to convert a single type of USB-C port into multiple ports with multiple functions.

Available ports:

1 x 4K HDMI port

1 x PD charging port

1 x USB-C 3.0 port

3 x USB 3.0 ports

1 x USB 2.0 port

1 x TF card slot

1 x SD card slot

Although Yeolibo may not be a brand you are familiar with, the 9-in-1 USB-C hub is remarkably well-designed. Furthermore, it comes with a brief but incredibly informative manual, clearly labeled ports, and comprehensive functionality.

2) Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C hub ($29.95)

Plugable reigns supreme as the master of producing the best USB-C hubs at an affordable price. Their 7-in-1 USB-C hub has an impressive number of ports, a compact but sturdy design, and 4K output capabilities. It's designed to easily pick up and slip into your laptop bag while feeling sturdy enough to know it won't break easily.

Available ports:

3 x USB 3.0 ports

1 x 4K HDMI port

1 x SD card slot

1 x microSD card slot

1 x USB-C Power Delivery charging port

The hub is made of brushed-finished gray anodized aluminum. It appears to have been designed to complement the specific design of an ultra-slim laptop, as it shares the same color scheme and rounded edges as the MacBook Pro.

3) Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C hub ($59.99)

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-In-1 is one of the best USB-C hubs you can get. It allows you to connect external gadgets to your laptop, tablet, or phone easily and securely while simultaneously allowing you to transfer files between them. Furthermore, there's a Gigabit Ethernet port at one end of the hub with LED status lights that indicate whether it's connected or not.

Available ports:

1 x 4K HDMI port

1 x USB-C Power Delivery charging port

2 x USB 3.0 ports

1 x SD card slot

1 x microSD card slot

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

Its aluminum exterior and nice minimalist design are made to blend in beautifully with your MacBook's premium appearance and feel.

4) EZQuest 8-in-1 USB-C Multimedia hub ($59.99)

EZQuest has produced one of the best USB-C hubs, offering a multitude of ports, a sleek design, and secure connectivity. It connects seamlessly with iPads, Android tablets, or smartphones, allowing you to access your favorite content while on the go. And thanks to its compact design, it can slip into any backpack or laptop bag without occupying any noticeable space.

Available ports:

3 x USB 3.0 ports

1 x USB-C Power Delivery charging port

1 x 4K HDMI port

2 x SD card slots

1 x Ethernet port

It's one of the best USB-C hubs available thanks to its eight ports, which provide flexible support for a variety of PC peripherals, quick data transfer rates, steady Internet connections, support for 4K external displays, and even smartphone charging capabilities.

5) Dell DA310 7-in-1 USB-C Hub ($73.99)

Dell's DA310 is one of the best USB-C hubs, boasting a compact and portable 7-in-1 design that can connect to almost any device. Its USB-C port enables you to connect to high-resolution displays without sacrificing performance. With its patented design, the adapter also has flexible cable management that lets you extend and retract the cable as necessary.

Available ports:

2 x USB-A ports

1 x USB-C port

1 x 4K HDMI port

1 x display port

1 x VGA port

1 x RJ-45 port

Major operating systems like Windows, Mac, Ubuntu, and Chrome are compatible with the DA310, as are business-class features like MAC address pass-through, PXE boot, and wake-on-LAN. For business users who require dependable connectivity while on the go, it is one of the best USB-C hubs.

With fewer connectivity options available, laptops are becoming lighter and thinner. Therefore, it's high time to use the best USB-C hubs to increase the productivity of your laptop. Whether you're a businessman, a traveler, a minimalist, or anything else, these are the best USB-C hubs to boost efficiency.

