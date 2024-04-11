5 iPhone 15 features that every Android gaming phone needs

Android devices have dominated the gaming smartphone industry for years. However, Apple's latest flagship models can go face-to-face with any high-end gaming device. The new iPhone 15 features a powerful processor, advanced GPU, and other exclusive capabilities to deliver a smooth experience.

Android devices are able to cater to different users’ needs. You will find Android gaming devices at various price points, from budget-friendly options to high-end flagships with top-of-the-line specs. These phones often have dedicated gaming features. However, there are a few things they lack.

This article lists five iPhone 15 features that we would love to see on Android phones.

Top iPhone 15 features that can make Android devices more efficient for gaming

1) Optimal storage

iPhones have better RAM optimization (Image via Apple)

In comparison to Android, iPhone storage options are generally more limited. Currently, Apple’s smartphones max out at 8GB of RAM. But even with limited memory, they are able to run all the demanding titles without any hiccups owing to the better RAM optimization.

iOS uses a system known as ARC, Automatic Reference Counting, which automatically allocates and deallocates memory as needed. This helps prevent memory leaks and ensures that only actively used apps are taking up RAM. iPhone 15 features the same system.

The latest Android devices typically offer more RAM capacity, and if smartphone manufacturers add a system similar to ARC, Android phones will get a lot more powerful.

2) Peak brightness

iPhone 15 offers high peak brightness levels (Image via Apple)

The brightness level can significantly impact your gaming experience. Titles with High Dynamic Range (HDR) especially benefit greatly from high peak brightness. HDR offers a wider range of colors and contrasts, with brighter highlights and deeper blacks. This can make games look more vivid and realistic.

One of the most highlighted iPhone 15 features is the device's peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Most Android gaming smartphones still lack that level of brightness. However, as technology advances, we might see non-iOS phones with displays capable of reaching 2,000 nits peak brightness.

3) Powerful processors with advanced technology

Apple uses in-house chipset for more power (Image via Apple)

The A-series Bionic chips in iPhones are known for their impressive performance. Apple releases a new generation of the A-series chips every year that brings significant performance improvements over the previous version. The latest A17 Bionic chip boasts impressive processing power, especially in the graphics department, making it ideal for demanding games and graphics-intensive applications.

In addition to that, the iPhone 15 features many other advanced gaming technologies, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and MetalFX upscaling. If we get the same features in Android, it will contribute to smooth gaming performance by rendering frames at a lower resolution and then intelligently upscaling them to appear to be at a higher resolution.

4) Battery efficiency

iPhone are more battery efficient (Image via Apple)

Apple doesn't explicitly state the raw battery capacity of their devices. However, multiple sources and reports suggest that the iPhone 15 features a lower capacity battery compared to other Android devices. However, this is rarely an issue because the latest Apple processor is built on TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology, which ensures longer battery life even if the capacity is less.

On the other side, most Android smartphones come with a huge battery. However, they lack processors that are built on a smaller nanometer process. As the technology advances, we might see popular chipset makers like Qualcomm and MediaTek come up with more battery-efficient processors.

5) App Store and Apple Arcade advantage

You will not find Apple Arcade games anywhere else (Image via Apple)

Apple releases only three to four smartphones a year, so it is less tricky for developers to create games for iOS, as compared to hundreds and thousands of Android gaming smartphones with different compatibilities. Due to this, lots of popular games make their debut on the iPhone first, while Android users have to wait a while to play the game.

In addition to that, multiple companies like Activision optimize their games for iOS. This can be seen in the latest COD: Warzone Mobile, which has an exclusive “Peak Graphics Mode” for iPhones.

iOS also includes the subscription-based Apple Arcade, which is one of the best iPhone 15 features that other non-iOS gaming phones lack. Apple Arcade includes a wide range of games that are exclusive to iPhones.

Android gaming smartphones are very capable devices to run any of your favorite titles without any issues. Nevertheless, there is room for improvement. While iPhone users have voiced concerns about missing features, the advanced iPhone 15 features mentioned above serve as examples of what every Android gaming phone needs to elevate its performance.

Check out other articles:

Should you buy the iPhone 15 or wait for the iPhone 16? || Apple iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which phone should you buy?