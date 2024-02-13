Should you buy the iPhone 15 or wait for the iPhone 16?

The Apple iPhone 16 series is months away from its launch, but leaks and rumors have shared details on its hardware. Over the past few years, Apple has reserved the launch of its iPhones in September, and we can expect the same in 2024 as well. As a result, you may wonder whether to wait for its launch or buy the iPhone 15, which has been a popular choice amongst the masses since its launch in 2023.

The upcoming phone is expected to bridge the gap between the more expensive Pro models with some incremental upgrades. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 is expected to cost less than its current $799 asking price, post the launch of the iPhone 16. This should be beneficial for many users looking to enjoy the best iPhone features at a slightly more affordable price.

In this article, we discuss why you should hold off on buying the Apple iPhone 16 and opt for the iPhone 15 or wait for the upcoming model.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why you should wait for the Apple iPhone 16

Action button

According to Apple Hub on X, the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 should also incorporate the new Action button, introduced with the Apple iPhone 15 Pro last year. It is a customizable physical toggle that lets you perform tasks like turning on a flashlight or muting your phone. You can also use it to open any custom app or record a voice memo, which would be a great addition to the upcoming iPhone.

Under display Face ID

The leaked design of the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 (Image via Apple Hub)

Apple Insider, on X, has suggested that Apple could remove the Dynamic Island, introduced with the Apple iPhone 14 series two years ago, and bring in under-display Face ID for a better screen-to-body ratio. This means that when watching any type of media or even while scrolling, the display will be less obstructed.

Upgraded battery

There is also a high possibility that the next Apple iPhone series will feature bigger batteries than its predecessors. Apple never really provides details about the official battery size of its iPhones, but we can expect a 6% increase in battery size in all iPhone 16 models.

Faster refresh rate

To date, Apple has reserved the ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate peak refresh rate support for the Apple Pro models. But it's possible that with the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, Apple could introduce faster 90Hz refresh rate support, which would enable smoother scrolling and day-to-day operations.

Why buy the iPhone 15 now and not wait for the iPhone 16?

Price

Over the last few years, we have seen that whenever new iPhones launch, older iPhones see a significant price drop. Thus, you could get the iPhone 15 at a reasonable price in a few months. Additionally, with all of the upgrades mentioned earlier, the upcoming iPhone could be significantly expensive.

Old design

Although the upcoming iPhone 16 could have upgrades in cameras or display, according to Apple Hub, on X, it could have a design identical to the Apple iPhone X. This could be disappointing for users who like the design of the current iPhones.

A17 Pro chipset

Every year, Apple introduces newer iPhone Pro models with a new chipset, which improves energy efficiency and also promises to be faster than the previous generation chipsets. But, the upcoming iPhone 16 is expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset, which runs hot under extreme load and has battery drainage issues.

It should be evident that waiting for the iPhone 16 will mean that you will get an upgraded device with more features and a better display. Thus, if you can wait for the upcoming iPhone 16 series, do so, as it promises upgrades over the already impressive iPhone 15.

