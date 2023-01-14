5 mistakes to avoid when buying a gaming laptop in 2023

Gaming has become a passion from a hobby in the modern day. Every day, new games are being released, new laptops are being launched with smooth specifications, and new innovative technologies are blowing everybody's minds.

A gaming laptop is best for playing modern, demanding, and high-end games. While buying a gaming PC, there is a lot to consider. You wouldn't want to make a mistake and waste thousands of dollars when buying one.

Whether you're a professional hardcore gamer or an everyday player, we've covered the five most common mistakes people usually make when purchasing a gaming laptop.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

Screen size and 4 other mistakes that you might regret after buying a gaming laptop

1) Missing a key feature

A widespread mistake buyers often make neglecting a key feature they didn't realize they needed when purchasing the laptop, and after using it for a couple of weeks, they realize that they messed up.

You must think ahead and ask yourself about the key features you'll need in the future. A few features are recommended when buying a laptop, and one of the most prominent features often overlooked is the display.

It would be best if you had a high refresh rate, high response time display, and a high enough color gamut, at least one hundred percent SRGB. Ideally, one hundred percent of Adobe RGB is the gold standard. It will make your game more colorful and help you while working on Photoshop and Premier Pro.

2) Buying Overpriced Hardware

This is another mistake that users often make when buying a gaming laptop. Buying an ultra-high-end gaming device will not always mean that it will give the best performance.

It is usually not recommended to buy super expensive PCs because sometimes you pay a considerable amount and, in return, receive primary or worse performance. If you have a huge budget and can easily afford it, then you can go for the expensive ones, but remember, often, it'll only give you a handful more features for the extra money you're paying.

3) Buying at the wrong time

It is always suggested to wait for the right time to get the most out of your money. There are primarily two good times to buy a PC. The first is buying right after new technology is released. The second and optimal time to purchase is two to three months after the latest tech has been released.

Secondly, if you're towards the end of the year, it is worth waiting for the Black Friday sale because, at this time, you'll probably see the best deals of the year on the device/s of your choice.

4) Too big or too small screen size

Most users buy either a huge laptop where they'll have to face portability issues or a tiny one where the performance and battery of the PC are often compromised.

The sweet spot would be a 15- or 16-inch screen size for all gamers out there. Another thing to keep in mind is the TDP of the internal components. Typically, thicker ones can put in better cooling solutions and increase the total power throughput going to the GPU and CPU.

And that is where medium-sized PCs play well, being portable while still taking advantage of high enough TDP to provide outstanding performance.

5) Not comfortable laptops

You'll regret buying a laptop that is not comfortable enough for long gaming sessions. In this case, the best thing to do is to try it in person in an offline store.

Sometimes, the design is uncomfortable enough, or the device gets heated up, making it difficult to use for extended periods. Ensure that the device you purchase is fit enough depending on your use.

If you want to enjoy your PC for years and get the most out of it after spending thousands of dollars, make sure not to make these mistakes. Before buying a PC, you must plan from before and consider all the available options.

Whether you like to play casually or compete in tournaments, these things are essential to consider before buying a gaming laptop.

