5 phones that were ahead of their times

With technology advancing rapidly, phones have become an everyday staple. Increasing numbers of people are using newer, better, and more intricate electronic gadgets than before. We rarely sit back and reminisce about the first smartphone that entered our households anymore, but it is mind-boggling to think how far we have come.

Mobile phones with interesting structural and functional features are coming up. Among these are foldables coming in 2024 as well as advanced tech gadgets with in-built AI. This calls for a trip down memory lane.

Over the years, the world has seen the release of several phones that were well ahead of their times. Those who used them fell in love, but many remain unaware of their greatness. In this article, we will discuss five such nostalgic models.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

5 revolutionary phones that paved the way for the modern smartphone

1) Nokia Lumia 1020

The unforgettable Nokia Lumia 1020 (Image via JuzaPhoto)

A Nokia phone that took the tech world by storm at the time of its release was the Symbian-based Nokia 808 PureView model, popularly known as the Nokia Lumia 1020. Unveiled in February 2012, the device set high standards for mobile photography. The performance of its outstanding 41-megapixel camera can be compared to what some smartphones offer today.

However, Symbian’s fall led to the device being withdrawn from the market fairly quickly, so it never lived up to its full potential.

2) BlackBerry 7320

Two models of BlackBerry 7320 (Image via Nhật tảo)

When talking about mobile gadgets of the past, one brand that immediately comes to mind is BlackBerry.

The BlackBerry 7320 launched in 2003 and gained popularity rapidly. It was among the first devices to offer real-time e-mail services along with java support and a decent battery life. Tech-savvy office-goers found this phone especially useful.

The market saw a bunch of new BlackBerry devices following the success of this model.

3) Dell Streak 5

Dell Streak 5 (Image via U-3C)

The Dell Streak 5, the first Android phablet (phone+tablet), was revolutionary as it paved the way for the then-upcoming Samsung phones and tablets that dominate the market today. The wide 5-inch touchscreen display and 800 x 480pixel resolution fascinated tech enthusiasts who wanted their gadgets to provide an enhanced visual experience. The decent battery life was the cherry on the cake.

However, its popularity dipped as the novelty of the big screen wore off.

4) HTC EVO 4G

HTC EVO 4G (Image via Ilta-Sanomat)

HTC's EVO 4G was one of the first gadgets with the two-way video chat feature and 720p (HD) video recording. Released in 2010, this innovative model thus became a firm favorite among gadget lovers from thereon.

However, with the growing popularity and advancement in iPhone features, EVO 4G lost the charm that set it apart from the rest. HTC went on to become one of the big names in the tech realm and has since launched many phones with better performance.

5) iPhone (2007)

The first-ever iPhone (Image via Macworld)

Launched in 2007, the first iPhone came with an easy-to-use touchscreen interface that people fell in love with. They could swipe easily and browse faster, thus cementing Apple as one of the pioneers of the modern smartphone. The camera in iPhones is often a topic of discussion, and the company put effort into perfecting it right from the beginning.

When it comes to technological innovation, Apple leads from the front, and the first iPhone will forever be iconic.

The devices mentioned above were truly ahead of their times and responsible for many of the smartphone innovations we take advantage of today.