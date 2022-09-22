5 ways Windows is better than macOS (and 5 ways Apple's OS is better than Microsoft's)

When it comes to choosing an operating system for your computer, there are really only two options: Windows and macOS. Both have their pros and cons, but it ultimately comes down to personal preference.

The war between Apple's macOS and Microsoft's Windows operating systems has been going on for years. There are diehard fans on both sides, and it can be difficult to see the other side's point of view. However, there are aspects of both operating systems that are better than the other.

This article takes a look at five ways in which Windows is better than macOS and vice versa.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

After-sales support, gaming capabilities, and 3 other reasons why Windows is better than macOS

1) More control over system processes

When it comes to control over system processes, the differences between Windows and macOS can be understood with the help of one analogy. Using Windows is like operating a manual car, but using macOS is like operating an automatic vehicle.

When using a Windows computer, you have more control over the processes running on your system. You can tinker with additional options and make a few adjustments to turn an ordinary computer into one that works the way you want it to.

2) After-sales support

The cost of macOS technical help is significantly higher than that of Windows support.

When you purchase a Mac product, you will get 90-day phone customer support for free. While the help you get is excellent, it will only be available for 90 days. After this period, you will have to pay for it.

Meanwhile, you can get your Windows PC fixed almost anywhere if it breaks.

3) Cost

The $699 Mac mini is the cheapest Mac computer you can purchase. However, you can get a basic Windows PC for around $300.

The same holds true for laptops. The $899 MacBook Air is the cheapest Mac notebook available, but it's not in everyone's price range. Meanwhile, a Windows laptop worth around $600 works perfectly for simple activities.

4) Gaming capabilities

In general, Windows is the finest gaming operating system. Most software (like Steam) are designed for Windows, and a lot of games are tuned for the operating system. The hardware can even be modified to increase performance.

Although they are fantastic and simple to use, macOS isn't the greatest for gaming. Gaming on Windows is definitely better.

5) Choice of hardware

With stunning industrial design on Macbooks, optional 5K panels on iMacs, and the powerful Mac Pro (beginning at $5,999), Apple has some fantastic computer hardware options.

However, the problem is that in addition to being expensive, the selection is outclassed by the wide variety of Windows PCs that are readily available. These may be supplemented by unconventional choices like HoloLens, VR devices, and Raspberry Pi, all of which support Windows 10. Additionally, there is a larger selection of devices compatible with Windows.

There is no competition in terms of internal parts, such as the CPU, graphics card, and storage. Windows allows you to configure a system with the components you desire and upgrade it in the future with greater freedom.

Security, optimization, and 3 other reasons why macOS outshines Windows

1) Better user experience

Since Mac computers function exactly like consumers anticipate them to, the whole user experience is best described as intuitive. Its system choices have a considerably improved structure, making it simple to reach frequently used settings like networks, displays, and audio. The same is true for other operations like ejecting disks and switching audio input/output devices.

Both Microsoft Windows laptops and Apple MacBooks use the same Synaptics technology for their trackpads. However, because of its driver software, Apple's trackpad continues to be the most favored option for usability. Since Apple invests a lot of time in improving the software's response settings, consumers are always informed about the most recent trackpad gestures.

Time can also be saved by using the Mac's spotlight function, which provides quick access to files and programs. Users can preserve the visual coherence of their displays and enjoy a clutter-free surfing experience by configuring the dock.

2) OS Virtualization

macOS users can use the Microsoft Windows OS platform if they are obliged to do so by installing the operating system on their devices.

Virtualizing Windows on Macs offers many advantages. This includes picture-in-picture computing, which enables users to open Windows as if it were a different desktop application and comfortably use both operating systems at once. They can adjust the screen to fit both systems.

3) Security

Macs have repeatedly demonstrated that they are significantly less susceptible to viruses and hackers than Windows PCs.

However, the gap is narrowing as more attacks include an internet component, and hacking methods are becoming more advanced. Although you should still use caution online, Mac is currently the safest platform.

4) Optimization

Every part of a Mac computer is optimized for performance and power efficiency (hence the longer battery life).

Apple laptops utilize many of the same hardware parts as Windows PCs. However, Apple does a far better job of creating its operating system to fully utilize these parts. This is why updating a Mac can help different parts perform better and, in certain situations, extend battery life.

However, there is one drawback. Many components on Mac laptops cannot be upgraded or customized due to their unique design. Therefore, a Mac might not be the best choice for you if you want a fully customizable computer.

5) The ecosystem of Apple

Your iPhone or iPad will sync everything to your Mac. You can do anything (take a photo, save a document, or even start an email) on your iOS device, and it will instantly show on your computer.

Nothing has to be saved to a cloud storage service like Dropbox or Google Drive since everything will seamlessly operate across all of your devices.

