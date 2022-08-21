7 best controllers to buy for Call of Duty (2022)

Call of Duty Warzone is a fast-paced game that requires many micro-movements and adjustments. For that, a competent controller is necessary. A suitable controller can shave milliseconds off the input, giving you an advantage against enemies.

The downside of playing Call of Duty on a console is that the number of compatible controllers is limited to that console. However, on PC, all controllers are supported either natively or with the use of third-party software. This article will recommend the best ones you can buy for Call of Duty listed in ascending order according to price.

The best controllers are durable, reliable, and accurate for Call of Duty Warzone

1) HyperX Clutch - $39.99

A great wireless controller that has some of the best value for money with its quality and features. It is designed for gaming on PC and mobile as it can be connected via Bluetooth and comes with a phone clip for mobile gaming. The downside is that it's not compatible with Apple smartphones.

It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to eight hours, an ergonomic design, and buttons that feel tactile to push. It can also be connected via its bundled 2.4GHz wireless dongle to reduce input lag further.

2) Xbox Wireless Controller - $59.99

A trialed-and-tested controller that has received a lot of improvements through the years and now feels premium and reliable. It can work on a wide range of devices, has an improved grippy surface, low latency, has remappable buttons on PC and Xbox, and has some of the best buttons that feel satisfying to push.

For $60, it justifies its price because of how durable it is that it will last many years before running into problems unless Call of Duty makes you throw it from time to time.

3) PlayStation Dualshock 4 - $59.99

Even nine years down the line, this controller is worth the money because it is flawless. It has a perfect weight, an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the palms, a responsive D-pad, and is built with high-quality material. Sony has made some silent changes to this controller, improving its buttons and analog sticks, and making it more durable.

Dualshock 4 can be bought for less than $50 during discounts, which is a great deal, even though the latest Sony controller can be purchased by spending some more money.

4) PlayStation DualSense - $69.99

The PlayStation DualSense by Sony has some features that make it a unique controller. It has an in-built mic, in-built speaker, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, an incredibly grippy surface, and a premium, modern design. It is natively compatible with most PC games as well. Even though some of its features do not contribute to enhancing Call of Duty gameplay, it's good to have them for other games.

Sony has made some incredible changes to its main controller that was complimented by Xbox head Phil Spencer, who suggested that the Xbox controller may add some of its features.

4) Razer Wolverine Ultimate - $99.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate is a feature-packed controller that is customizable as its analog stick and direction pad can be removed and replaced with alternative ones that come bundled.

It has a general Xbox controller design, with some welcome changes such as four programmable buttons on the underside that will be helpful while playing games like Call of Duty Warzone.

It is compatible with PC and Xbox consoles, and the only downside is that it only connects via a cable and does not have wireless connectivity, which could be a dealbreaker for some.

6) Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 - $179.99

It is a must-have controller for Call of Duty professional players, with the best features executed perfectly. An ergonomic design with a rubber surface, an improved D-pad, and an extra four backside buttons, most of which are customizable.

It has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, short hair-trigger locks, Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in battery with wireless charging, and the ability to connect to multiple devices simultaneously. It's compatible with Xbox consoles, mobiles, and PCs.

7) Scuf Instinct Pro - $209.99

The design is based on the Xbox controller, which has improved significantly even with nearly identical shapes and sizes. Although the material used and the paddle placement at the back is much better, it is better than most pro controllers on the market.

The thumbsticks are interchangeable, with two extras in the box. It comes with a rechargeable battery and an option to toggle instant triggers so that users do not have to push it all the way to activate it, improving response time which will be helpful while playing Call of Duty.

