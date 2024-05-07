Acer vs HP: Who makes the best laptops?

Choosing between Acer vs HP laptops that suit your needs can be a daunting task. Both brands are industry leaders and offer a huge selection of high-quality laptops at various price points.

Whether you're a student looking for a budget-friendly gaming laptop or a creative professional who needs top-tier performance, both Acer and HP have something for you. That said, in the case of two similar laptops, which brand should you go for?

In this article, we will look into some key factors that differentiate Acer and HP laptops from each other so that you can decide which brand offers better value for you.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Acer vs HP: Design and build quality

HP generally offers better build across their laptop lineup (Image via HP)

HP generally takes the crown for design. Its mid and premium-range laptops often feature sleek aesthetics with materials like aluminum for a more luxurious feel. Even the budget offerings use sturdy plastic build which is known to last for years. This quality is especially visible across HP's gaming-oriented HP Omen 17t and business-oriented laptops like the HP Spectre x360.

Acer caters to a more price-conscious audience that prioritizes raw hardware specifications over build quality. As a result, most Acer laptops, even in the mid to premium range, often come with a plastic construction in exchange for offering better hardware specifications for the price.

However, Acer has significantly improved its design game in recent years. Its Predator Helios line offers attractive designs that rival HP's offerings.

That said, when it comes to build quality, HP laptops still tend to feel sturdier and better built across various price ranges.

Acer vs HP: Performance

Acer is known for offering great specifications at competitive pricing (Image via Acer)

When it comes to raw performance, both brands offer various high-end options. HP tends to have a stronger presence with its Omen series which offers top-of-the-line specifications for gamers who want the best performance.

Acer also has its own gaming-focused lineup like the Helios series that competes with HP's offerings. Its Predator series offers powerful specs at attractive prices compared to the HP, making it a popular choice among budget-conscious gamers.

While HP might have a slight edge in high-performance laptops, Acer offers compelling options if you prioritize maximum value per dollar.

Acer vs HP: Pricing

Acer laptops are generally more affordable than HP (Image via Acer)

Acer is the undisputed king of budget-friendly laptops. This is particularly true for Acer's Chromebook and Aspire series lineup. It consistently offers models with competitive specs at much more attractive price points than HP’s offerings.

While generally more expensive than Acer, HP laptops often come with better build quality to justify their premium pricing.

That said, HP has gotten a lot more competitive with its mid-range Pavilion and Victus offerings that compete directly with Acer on price while retaining better build quality.

Acer vs HP: Brand Value

Both companies are well reputed manufacturers in laptop space (Image via Acer and HP)

HP holds a slight edge in brand value. It has been a household name in computing for decades, and its laptops are known for reliability and durability and are perceived as a safe choice for consumers.

On the other hand, Acer sometimes carries a perception of being less premium and lower quality, especially when it comes to its budget lineup. That said, brand value is a subjective factor and both brands are well-reputed names in the laptop business.

Acer vs HP: Conclusion

There's no single victor in the Acer vs HP battle. The better laptop brand ultimately depends upon your priorities. If you’re a budget-conscious user and want competitive specifications for less price, then Acer's options could be appealing to you.

On the other hand, HP brings better build quality and more brand value with a slightly premium price.

