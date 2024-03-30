HP Victus vs Pavilion: Which is the best gaming laptop in 2024?

Determining the winner in the HP Victus vs Pavilion battle can be tricky, especially for gamers. Both series are well-liked and one of the best-selling gaming laptops on the market. You get decent features no matter which one you choose. However, a few things work as differentiators between them and make them ideal for unique preferences.

Both series offer several variations of laptops, and comparing them would be next to impossible. This article will go over a general comparison between the Victus and Pavilion laptop series to see which one is among the best gaming laptops in 2024.

HP Victus vs Pavilion: Model specs

Victus and Pavilion laptops specifications (Image via HP)

Specifying all the model configurations would be very challenging. Here are the specs overview of the base and the top model.

Base model Specs HP Victus HP Pavilion Model Victus by HP Gaming Laptop 15z-fb100 HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Intel Core i5-1335U Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 512GB SSD 256GB Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 250nits 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 250nits Battery 3-cell, 52.5 Wh Li-ion polymer 3-cell, 41 Wh Lithium-ion Power supply 200W Smart AC power adapter 65W Smart AC power adapter Price $849 $399

Top model Specs HP Victus HP Pavilion Model Victus Gaming Laptop 16-s0097nr HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Intel Core i7-1355U Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 1TB SSD 256GB SSD Display 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 300nits 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 250nits Battery 6-cell, 83 Wh Li-ion polymer 3-cell, 41 Wh Lithium-ion Power supply 230 W Smart AC power adapter 65 W Smart AC power adapter Price $1399 $999

Now we can have a detailed comparison between both series. There are a few similarities but a large set of differences. Let’s analyze them on different parameters to determine which one is better for gaming.

HP Victus vs Pavilion: Which delivers optimal performance?

Performance comparison between HP Victus and Pavilion series (Image via HP)

A laptop's performance is based on factors like processor, RAM, storage, and graphics card, to name a few. You'll find newer-generation processors and the option for more powerful dedicated graphics cards that can handle some demanding games and creative applications in the Victus series.

On the contrary, the Pavilion series focuses more on general users and everyday tasks. It boasts processors that tend to be mid-range Intel or AMD options, with integrated graphics or lower-end dedicated GPUs suitable for light gaming or creative work.

Other than that, if you look at the processor details (also mentioned in the table), you will see HS and U in processor names, which typically refer to the power consumption and performance level of the chipset. U-series processors typically have lower clock speeds, fewer cores, and lower Thermal Design Power (TDP). In short, these SoCs offer less powerful performance but good battery life.

HS-series have slightly higher clock speeds, more cores, and a slightly higher TDP compared to its counterpart. So, they offer better performance and have moderate power consumption.

Thus, the Victus series also has more space options, making it a clear winner in terms of performance.

HP Victus vs Pavilion: Which series offers better design and display?

Which HP laptop series has optimal battery life? (Image via HP)

Victus laptops come with a gamer-centric design with a sturdier plastic chassis, angular accents, RGB lighting, and other features that focus on aesthetic looks. On the other hand, the Pavilion laptops are sleeker and prioritize portability over the looks of the laptop.

Both series use the same screen technology and offer similar pixel resolutions and brightness levels. However, the Victus series offers laptops with larger displays with higher refresh rates for smoother visuals. Talking about numbers, you get a 144Hz refresh rate in the Victus laptops, while the 60Hz refresh rate is the standard for Pavilions. Extra points to the Victus series for this.

HP Victus vs Pavilion: Which series offers better value for money?

Better value for money device (Image via HP)

HP's Victus laptops are more expensive compared to its othjer sub-brands. But you get more powerful components and features specifically geared toward gaming like a robust cooling system and extra ports. Pavilion laptops are more budget-centric devices with a simple design and fewer ports.

HP Victus vs Pavilion: The winner

Without any doubt, the Victus series emerges victorious in the HP Victus vs Pavilion comparison. It's the clear choice for serious gamers who prioritize top performance, high refresh rate displays, and powerful specs to handle demanding games at high settings.

The Pavilion series is good for everyday tasks like web browsing and some light games only.