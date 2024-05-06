HP OMEN 17t vs Predator Helios 18: Which is the best gaming laptop?

The HP OMEN 17t vs Predator Helios 18 battle is an interesting one since both are top-tier premium laptops targeting gaming enthusiasts. They are packed with some of the most powerful specs available on the market right now. With these configurations, the two devices can run any game you throw on them, without any throttling.

In general, Acer laptops are more affordable than HP laptops. This is also true in this case, considering that they have the similar specifications. Overall, the Predator Helios 18 is the better choice.

This guide will delve into the features of both models, thoroughly examining what each has to offer.

NOTE: The article is subjective and based solely on the writer's opinion.

HP OMEN 17t vs Predator Helios 18: Specs

Core tech specs of both laptops (Image via Acer)

Both models are available with different configurations. Here are the best specs they offer:

Specifications HP OMEN 17t Predator Helios18 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i9-13900HX Intel Core i9-14900HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB) RAM 32GB 32GB Storage 2TB 2TB Display 17.3-inch, QHD, 165Hz 18-inch, WQXGA, 250Hz Battery 83Wh 90Wh Price $3649 $3099

Looking at the specs, you might think both laptops are almost identical. And it certainly looks that way. But there are a few major differentiators that set them apart, especially the cost. Moreover, the display, battery, and CPU have notable differences.

HP OMEN 17t vs Predator Helios 18: Which offers optimal performance?

Performance comparison of top-tier Acer and HP gaming laptops (Image via Bestbuy/Acer)

The performance of a laptop lies in the combination of different components. This includes CPU, GPU, RAM, storage, battery, and others. At first glance, it may seem like both laptops come with matching specs. However, upon closer inspection, a notable generation gap can be seen in the processors of the two contenders. The HP OMEN 17t boasts an Intel Core i9-13900HX, while its rival wields the more advanced Intel Core i9-14900HX.

Below are the benchmark test results of both CPUs sourced from Nano Review.

Test Core i9-13900HX Core i9-14900HX Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2093 2183 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 28942 32167 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2824 3029 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 16801 18430 Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 4150 4293 Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 44665 46652

The 14th-gen core processor outperforms its predecessor in every test. Additionally, it has a higher turbo frequency.

The Predator Helios 18 also gets an advantage in terms of the battery. Apart from that, both laptops have the same GPU, RAM, and storage. Overall, both devices are excellent in terms of gaming performance, and you will get a top-notch experience irrespective of which machine you choose. However, on paper, the Predator Helios 18 offers better specs.

HP OMEN 17t vs Predator Helios 18: Which one has better design and display?

Omen laptop is small (Image via Amazon/HP)

The Predator Helios 18 is a big laptop, and the design is very gamer-centric. You get a full-sized keyboard with brilliant RGB backlighting. You also get a dedicated button, which can be used to switch between power profiles. The trackpad is also decent. Overall, the design looks premium and durable.

HP Omen 17t has an elegant and sleek design. It has a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, which adds to the aesthetics of the device. Omen laptops often utilize a combination of plastic and metal materials, making them sturdy.

When it comes to the display, the Acer machine tops the chart. You get a bigger display, better technology, and a high refresh rate. It has an 18-inch WQXGA display with a 250Hz refresh rate. But thsi doesn’t mean the HP option is bad. You will still get a 17.3-inch QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is more than enough to run your favorite titles smoothly.

The Predator Helios 18 has an edge in terms of design and display.

HP OMEN 17t vs Predator Helios 18: Better value for money

Acer laptops are more affordable (Image via Acer)

HP laptops are often more expensive than other brands, including Acer. The Predator laptops offer better value for money. Nevertheless, both have different configuration options, meaning you can opt for the machine that suits you the best.

HP OMEN 17t vs Predator Helios 18: Final verdict

Both devices are excellent for gaming and are capable of running modern games without any performance issues. Considering all the points, the Predator Helios 18 emerges as the winner of the HP OMEN 17t vs Predator Helios 18 battle. It has a better display, improved processor, and decent battery, and is available at a lower price tag.

