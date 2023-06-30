AEW Fight Forever best controller settings for PC, PS5, and Xbox

The AEW Fight Forever is finally here, and it provides that arcade-nostalgic gameplay style and classic control setup that gamers love from the days of WrestleMania 2000. This title is simple. It's easy to pick up and play, and it doesn't create a large barrier to entry for players. Therefore, you can smash the opponent with endless weapons and pull off some really fun sequences.

Furthermore, all of the wrestlers in the game have a dynamic range of moves. There's a lot of diversity in terms of the move sets and the moves they can pull off in each match. Hence, selecting the best settings in AEW Fight Forever is crucial to enjoying its full potential while being comfortable in the ring.

The best AEW Fight Forever PC, PS5, and Xbox controller settings

The Controller tab in AEW Fight Forever's settings lets you fully customize the controls. It allows you to change the buttons and then remap them to the ones you prefer. The recommended controls for the game are as follows:

PC

RUN : L

: L HIGH STRIKE : J

: J KICK : I

: I GRAPPLE : K

: K STRIKE GUARD, STRIKE REVERSAL, PULL UP : R

: R GRAPPLE GUARD, GRAPPLE REVERSAL, PIN : F

: F IRISH WHIP : T

: T ACTION : N

: N STEAL FINISHER : Space

: Space CHANGE TARGET : Q

: Q MOVE UP : W

: W MOVE DOWN : S

: S MOVE RIGHT : D

: D MOVE LEFT : A

: A FINISHER 1 : Up Arrow

: Up Arrow FINISHER 2 : Left Arrow

: Left Arrow FINISHER 3 : Right Arrow

: Right Arrow FINISHER 4 : Down Arrow

: Down Arrow SIGNATURE 1 : 1

: 1 SIGNATURE 2 : 2

: 2 SIGNATURE 3 : 3

: 3 SIGNATURE 4 : 4

: 4 PAUSE MENU: P

PS5

RUN : Circle

: Circle HIGH STRIKE : Square

: Square KICK : Triangle

: Triangle GRAPPLE : X

: X STRIKE GUARD, STRIKE REVERSAL, PULL UP : R1

: R1 GRAPPLE GUARD, GRAPPLE REVERSAL, PIN : L1

: L1 IRISH WHIP : R2

: R2 ACTION : L2

: L2 STEAL FINISHER : R3

: R3 CHANGE TARGET : L3

: L3 PAUSE MENU: Options button

Xbox

RUN : B

: B HIGH STRIKE : X

: X KICK : Y

: Y GRAPPLE : A

: A STRIKE GUARD, STRIKE REVERSAL, PULL UP : RB

: RB GRAPPLE GUARD, GRAPPLE REVERSAL, PIN : LB

: LB IRISH WHIP : RT

: RT ACTION : LT

: LT STEAL FINISHER : R3

: R3 CHANGE TARGET : L3

: L3 PAUSE MENU: View button

Although these are the basic controls, you can elevate your moveset in AEW Fight Forever by performing different combos. Essentially, because these types of games are particularly good on a controller, it is recommended to use one to perform all of the movesets flawlessly.

Some of the combos are mentioned below for both the PS5 and Xbox controllers:

Evade : Press L3 twice in the same direction

: Press L3 twice in the same direction Enter/Exit ring : Left Stick + L2 (PS5) or Left Stick + LT (Xbox)

: Left Stick + L2 (PS5) or Left Stick + LT (Xbox) Rising attacking : X, Square, or Triangle (PS5) or A, X, or Y (Xbox)

: X, Square, or Triangle (PS5) or A, X, or Y (Xbox) Springboard : X and Square or Circle and Triangle (PS5) or A and X or B and Y (Xbox)

: X and Square or Circle and Triangle (PS5) or A and X or B and Y (Xbox) Pick weapon : R2 near guard rail (PS5) or RT near guard rail (Xbox)

: R2 near guard rail (PS5) or RT near guard rail (Xbox) Tag teammate : L2 near teammate (PS5) or LT near teammate (Xbox)

: L2 near teammate (PS5) or LT near teammate (Xbox) Desperation impulse : Right Stick whilst grounded (one per match)

: Right Stick whilst grounded (one per match) Taunt : Any direction on the D-pad

: Any direction on the D-pad Lift opponent : R1 (PS5) or RB (Xbox)

: R1 (PS5) or RB (Xbox) Drag opponent: During grabble, use the left stick in any direction (PS5 and Xbox)

One of the best aspects of AEW Fight Forever, or any good wrestling game, is using weapons. With a variety of weapons included, this game allows you to go all out.

Pick weapon : R2 (PS5) or RT (Xbox)

: R2 (PS5) or RT (Xbox) Set up a ladder or table : R2 (PS5) or RT (Xbox)

: R2 (PS5) or RT (Xbox) Climb ladder : L2 (PS5) or LT (Xbox)

: L2 (PS5) or LT (Xbox) Push the ladder over : Left Stick in any direction + R2 (PS5) or Left Stick in any direction + RT (Xbox)

: Left Stick in any direction + R2 (PS5) or Left Stick in any direction + RT (Xbox) Ignite table: Right Stick

It is highly advisable to spend some time in the training area honing your skills before trying to master the controls of AEW Fight Forever. Subsequently, you can customize the controller settings to your preferences.

However, AEW Fight Forever features a variety of mechanics, including grabbing, reversing attacks, escaping pinfalls, and more. As a result, you can move around the ring easily with the right controller settings and muscle memory.

