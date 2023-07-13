Alienware m16 AMD edition to launch on Prime Day: Specs, features, and more

AMD-powered Alienware laptops are back this year, with the new m16 AMD edition devices launching this weekend in the Prime Day promotion. These devices pack a punch with the upgraded Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series chips and up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU. Dell is also launching all-AMD laptops with the RX 7600M XT mobile graphics processor.

The new and upcoming AMD edition devices will feature the latest AMD Ryzen 7045 series chips that were unveiled earlier this summer.

It will carry over the general high-end technologies like Cryo-tech thermal design, ultra-light cooling formula, and dual-channel DDR5 memory. The looks also continue to remain the same.

A major change in the upcoming laptops is user-replaceable DDR5 memory, unlike the x16 we reviewed previously.

The M series laptops will be pretty heavy, however. The entry-level design is measured at 6.88 pounds (3.23 kg), with the highest-end laptop going up to 7.28 pounds (3.3 kg).

Specs of the new Alienware m16 AMD edition laptops

The upcoming Alienware laptops will feature a dark metallic moon aluminum finish with "16" embossed on the lid. It will also feature an Alienhead logo and a Stadium with 100 micro LEDs. Additionally, it features an RGB backlit keyboard with CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keys and an RGB trackpad.

Memory can be customized up to 64 GB DDR5 in this laptop. It offers two DDR5 SODIMM sticks. The detailed specs are as follows:

16GB Dual-Channel DDR5 4800MHz 32GB Dual-Channel DDR5 4800MHz 64GB Dual-Channel DDR5 4800MHz

Storage in the new AMD edition Alienware m16 goes up to 8.5 TB. The device comes with three storage slots. Buyers can either populate all of them or buy the laptop with a couple of empty slots. The detailed storage options are listed below:

Single Storage Configurations

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Dual Storage Configurations

512GB (2x 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD) 1TB (2x 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD) 2TB (2x 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD) 4TB (2x 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

Tri Storage Configurations

1.5TB (3x 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD) 2.5TB (1x 1TB + 2x 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD) 4.5TB (2x 2TB + 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD) 8.5TB (2x 4TB + 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

Like other Alienware laptops launched earlier this year, the new device comes with an FHD webcam with an IR camera to support facial recognition via Windows Hello.

The new laptops start from the entry-tier RTX 4050 mobile GPUs and go all the way up to the RTX 4090 laptop. In terms of AMD, only the Radeon RX 7600M XT is available. Detailed specs of the graphics processors that are offered with the new Alienware m16 laptops:

Nvidia RTX 4050 mobile 6 GB GDDR6 (115W) Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile 8 GB GDDR6 (115W) AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT 8 GB GDDR6 (120W) Nvidia RTX 4070 mobile 8 GB GDDR6 (115W) Nvidia RTX 4080 mobile 12 GB GDDR6 (150W) Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile 16 GB GDDR6 (150W)

Overall, the upcoming Alienware laptops will rank among some of the most premium devices in the market. In our testing, we found the x16 series to be superb in terms of performance. We are hyped to see what the Team Red treatment adds to the lineup.

Poll : 0 votes