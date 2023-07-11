Warframe Alienware giveaway: How to get a free Prisma Skana, Tenno Color Palette, and more

Warframe completed its 10th year this March. To celebrate this milestone occasion, the developers of the popular MMO looter shooter have extended the festivities to year-long giveaways and freebies. Many of these Twitch drops and giveaway campaigns have clumped in the month of July, leading up to the TennoCon.

After SteelSeries, the latest addition to the series of giveaways is Alienware. Upon joining this giveaway, a lucky winner stands to win an Alienware M16 Laptop worth approximately $2000. Additionally, there are also free handouts for all Warframe players who choose to partake in the giveaway.

How to claim the free items in the Warframe Alienware giveaway

Warframe Alienware Giveaway page entries (Image via Digital Extreme)

If you missed SteelSeries last month, rest assured that the Alienware giveaway has a longer window in which you can claim your free items. Both the Alienware Arena community event and the giveaway are active from July 11, 2023, to July 21, 2023.

All Tenno, regardless of their Mastery Rank and whether their account is free to play, will get the following in-game items:

Prisma Skana, a Baro Ki'teer-exclusive variant of the Skana melee weapon (with a complimentary weapon slot)

Karak, a Grineer Assault Rifle (with a complimentary weapon slot)

Tenno Color Palette

Excalibur Avalon Helmet

'Excalibur in Action' Glyph

Note that unlike the other ongoing reward programs, such as the Warframe 10-Year Anniversary Twitch drop campaign, the Alienware giveaway is not related to Twitch or Redeem Codes in any way. Instead, entries in the event are handled by Gleam.io.

However, you can enter the giveaway from the main event page on the Warframe official website itself. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to the official giveaways announcement page using this link.

Scroll down until you reach '3 ways to enter,' which lists the Gleam.io entries embedded onto this page.

If you want to try your luck at winning the custom Alienware laptop, you can also follow Warframe on Twitch and YouTube to count as one additional entry.

Otherwise, simply provide the requisite information in the form. This will register your in-game account with the giveaway and ensure you get the rewards.

There are also Alienware Arena Community Event rewards you can win. To grab these, you have to:

Create an Alienware Arena account for free. It is recommended that you log in through Steam for the purposes of account creation.

After you have created your account and verified your email, go to the Community Event Page here.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click 'Join Community Event.'

Depending on how many cumulative hours are played by Tenno who take part in the event, all other participants will receive cosmetic alternate helmets for Rhino, Saryn, Excalibur, and Mirage.

