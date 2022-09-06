All iPhone 14 and 14 Pro leaks so far - Pill-shaped cutout, Apple A16, and more

The Apple iPhone 14 and its pro version will be the next step of the company's flagship mobile device, and fans are eagerly waiting for it to arrive.

While the company has remained tight-lipped about what's to come, there is already an overwhelming amount of speculation on social media. Part of it is based on how Apple moves from one generation of devices to another.

Some of the features rumored to be present in the Apple iPhone 14 and its pro variant are improvements over the existing model. Additionally, the community will be expecting a few entirely new things.

Most fans believe that Apple will be revealing its following flagship devices very soon, and the excitement has gone up before the September 7 event. While there's no telling what will be presented in the event, a few things are already considered fundamental as far as the devices are concerned.

Here are all the speculations about the hardware and the designs that have been doing the rounds so far.

Fans can expect Apple iPhone 14 and its pro version to improve in certain areas

The most straightforward guess is that the next generation will also be split into the standard and pro variants. Apple has been following this model for a long time, and there's no rationale as to why they would want to change it.

Typically, the pro version offers a more premium experience with a larger screen at a greater price. However, the hardware usually stays more or less the same to ensure that the normal variant's users won't miss out on the experience.

Interestingly, expectations are along the lines that there will be no mini model, given how poor the sales have been. The iPhone 14 will be there in the Standard, Pro, Max and Max Pro (will differ based on region). If this turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 13 Mini will be the last of its kind.

There have been some wild speculations about the potential design, as some leakers had earlier claimed that there would be drastic changes. It was then refuted by a further series of reveals that showed that there wouldn't be too much of a difference in design. It will inherit much of the same features that are already, but with minor changes.

As for the screen size, Apple will once again go with the 6.1" and 6.7" screens, with the latter available on the Max Pro. There doesn't seem to be a reason to deviate from that, and any change would be pretty surprising.

One crucial area for a change will be the processor, as there's a bit of doubt about what's to come. The A15 Bionic is the current flagship processor that runs the current generation's premium devices. There could be a couple of options for the iPhone 14 devices.

Apple can upgrade the A15 Bionic to make it even more efficient, which will generate greater power over its existing capacities. Some have suggested this in the industry, but the overall expectation points towards a new processor. Only the future can tell whether it will be called the A16 Bionic as Apple hasn't divulged much information so far.

There are also strong suggestions that the premium devices will have a brand new vapor cooling system, which will be a godsend for heat management. It will also affect battery health and overall performance since extreme heat affects both of them. However, it could only be added to the iPhone 14 Pro Max variant, and it is known that Apple has been testing this feature for some time now.

In terms of cameras, there are significant upgrades expected across all variants of the iPhone 14. Of course, these will be changes to the costlier variants, but it's expected that the base model will also get new features.

Apple @Apple



Tap the and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. Go for launch. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on 7 September at 10:30 PM IST.Tap theand we’ll send you a reminder on event day. Go for launch. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on 7 September at 10:30 PM IST. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. https://t.co/hBmTLLB3zb

All eyes will be on the Apple event that is scheduled for September 7, as expectations will be high. It remains to be seen what kind of innovations and upgrades will be part of the next chapter in Apple's mobile device journey.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan