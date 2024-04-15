All Realme phones set to get Android 15

Development of Android 15 is in full swing. Following a couple of developer previews, the upcoming software version has now entered a beta program for users to try out. Google is expected to officially introduce it this summer at the I/O event, and a launch is expected in the Fall of 2024. A new Android version always promises slightly better performance and efficiency, making devices even better for gaming and other heavy workloads.

Realme makes some of the best value-for-money smartphones out there, and their devices are usually updated to the latest OS version when it's made available. Their latest Realme 12 series ships with Android 14 and is set to receive updates for the next two years. Most devices from this Chinese manufacturer are lined up for a typical two-year Android feature version update timeline, making it easy to predict which smartphones will get Android 15.

We will go over the possible list of Realme smartphones that can get the next smartphone OS version once it launches later this year.

Which Realme phones are promised to get the Android 15 update?

Multiple Realme smartphones are set to get the Android 15 update (Image via Realme)

All Realme devices launched so far this year (including the 12 series) are set to get the new Android version. Besides this, we are also expecting the 11 and 10 series to get the upcoming Realme UI version. The Narzo 60 and 70 series should also get updated given both have been promised two years of updates.

Do note that this list is not official. The upcoming Android version has just entered its first beta version and we are about six months away from it hitting the first wave of devices, which should be the Pixel 9 series. The Realme smartphones on this list are expected to be updated based on how many years of software updates the smartphone maker has promised since launch.

For now, the following Realme phones are all set to get updated to Android 15 later this year and throughout 2025:

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 11 5G

Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11x

Realme 12

Realme 12 Pro

Realme 12+

Realme 12 Pro+

Realme GT2

Realme GT2 Pro

Realme GT3 (240W)

Realme Narzo 60x

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

The new Realme launches this year will also join this list of devices. All of these devices might initially ship with Android 14 out of the box, but they will definitely get updated once the next version launches later down the line.

Older smartphones like the Realme 10 series might be dropped from this list altogether or they may get the update at a later date. We will update this list with the latest info about Realme's Android update schedule as information becomes available.

Check out Sportskeeda's other Android update trackers

