All smartphones that run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS (2024)

The smartphone market is flooded with many compelling options. However, a handful of devices can run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS. The latest COD title offers impressive graphics and visuals, and with some changes in the settings, you can increase the FPS to enjoy smooth gameplay.

High frame rates foster heightened proficiency in target tracking, pinpointing enemies, and rapid reaction to competitors' actions, thus furnishing a distinct edge over fellow players in the game. Warzone Mobile can be run on a wide range of mobile devices. But like with any other battle royale, some highly competitive devices can be used to play Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS. This article lists them all.

Android smartphones to run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS

Android device to play Warzone Mobile at high frame rate (Image via Android)

With its open-source nature, Android has fostered a diverse ecosystem of smartphones, catering to a wide range of users and budgets, establishing itself as the dominant force. Here are some Android devices to run the latest COD mobile on a high FPS.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and later

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A74

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnPlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Open

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5s Pro

ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 6 Pro

ROG Phone 7

ROG Phone 7 Ulitmate

ROG Phone 8 Pro

ZenFone 9

ZenFone 10

ZenFone 11 Ultra

Mi 11 series

Xiaomi 11T series

Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi 12T series

Xiaomi 12S series

Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi 13T series

Xiaomi 14 series

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Redmi Note 11 series

Redmi Note 12 series

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 13 series

iQOO 9 models

iQOO Neo 7 and 7 Pro

iQOO Z7

iQOO 11

iQOO 12

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge S

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge X30

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2a

Redmagic 7 Pro

Redmagic 7S Pro

Redmagic 8 Pro

Redmagic 8S Pro

Redmagic 9 Pro

iOS smartphones to run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS

Most recommended iPhone to play Warzone Mobile (Image via Apple)

Apple's smartphones are not specifically designed for hardcore mobile gaming, even though they do offer a great gaming experience. Look at some iPhone models that are capable of running Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

How to run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS

You can adjust the graphics, visual quality, FOV, or other settings in the latest COD mobile title in just a few clicks. First, tap on the gear icon (at the top right corner of the screen). It will open up a new menu. You can fine-tune the FPS settings from the Graphics tab.

While there are numerous options capable of running Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS, covering them all would be nearly impossible. The devices mentioned here are among the top choices.

If your device isn’t listed, it may still be able to handle Warzone Mobile at high FPS settings, depending on its specifications.

