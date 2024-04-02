All smartphones that run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS (2024)

The smartphone market is flooded with many compelling options. However, a handful of devices can run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS. The latest COD title offers impressive graphics and visuals, and with some changes in the settings, you can increase the FPS to enjoy smooth gameplay.
High frame rates foster heightened proficiency in target tracking, pinpointing enemies, and rapid reaction to competitors' actions, thus furnishing a distinct edge over fellow players in the game. Warzone Mobile can be run on a wide range of mobile devices. But like with any other battle royale, some highly competitive devices can be used to play Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS. This article lists them all.
Android smartphones to run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS
With its open-source nature, Android has fostered a diverse ecosystem of smartphones, catering to a wide range of users and budgets, establishing itself as the dominant force. Here are some Android devices to run the latest COD mobile on a high FPS.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 series
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series
- Samsung Galaxy S22 series
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series
- Samsung Galaxy S24 series
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A74
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnPlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus Open
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
- ROG Phone 5s
- ROG Phone 5s Pro
- ROG Phone 6
- ROG Phone 6 Pro
- ROG Phone 7
- ROG Phone 7 Ulitmate
- ROG Phone 8 Pro
- ZenFone 9
- ZenFone 10
- ZenFone 11 Ultra
- Mi 11 series
- Xiaomi 11T series
- Xiaomi 12 series
- Xiaomi 12T series
- Xiaomi 12S series
- Xiaomi 13 series
- Xiaomi 13T series
- Xiaomi 14 series
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
- Redmi Note 11 series
- Redmi Note 12 series
- Redmi 12 5G
- Redmi Note 13 series
- iQOO 9 models
- iQOO Neo 7 and 7 Pro
- iQOO Z7
- iQOO 11
- iQOO 12
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge+
- Motorola Edge S
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge X30
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 40 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Razr
- Motorola Razr 5G
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Nothing Phone 1
- Nothing Phone 2
- Nothing Phone 2a
- Redmagic 7 Pro
- Redmagic 7S Pro
- Redmagic 8 Pro
- Redmagic 8S Pro
- Redmagic 9 Pro
iOS smartphones to run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS
Apple's smartphones are not specifically designed for hardcore mobile gaming, even though they do offer a great gaming experience. Look at some iPhone models that are capable of running Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS:
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
How to run Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS
You can adjust the graphics, visual quality, FOV, or other settings in the latest COD mobile title in just a few clicks. First, tap on the gear icon (at the top right corner of the screen). It will open up a new menu. You can fine-tune the FPS settings from the Graphics tab.
While there are numerous options capable of running Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS, covering them all would be nearly impossible. The devices mentioned here are among the top choices.
If your device isn’t listed, it may still be able to handle Warzone Mobile at high FPS settings, depending on its specifications.
