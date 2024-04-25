AMD "RDNA 4" RX 8000 series to reportedly feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory, why next-gen GDDR7 won't be a better option

Rumors around AMD’s next-gen RDNA 4 Radeon RX 8000 GPUs are trending steadily online. Initially, it was said that the upcoming lineup would consist of high-end SKUs only, but the current situation looks different. We might see the latest AMD series, potentially later this year, which is expected to use 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory, possibly due to cost or focus on other improvements.

This rumor comes from @Kepler_L2, known for leaking information about upcoming computer hardware, particularly graphics cards. Considering the history of accurate predictions, their information is generally considered reliable among hardware enthusiasts. Here’s what they shared on X:

RDNA 4 architecture might have significant improvement over RDNA 3, but perhaps the company is not aiming for absolute top-end performance this time. Early leaks suggest two GPU chipsets, Navi 48 and Navi 44, targeting mid-tier and budget segments.

While other competitors are now leaning toward the latest Samsung's GDDR6W or GDDR7 standard, AMD is sticking with the existing GDDR6 for its upcoming RX 8000 series.

Note: The information provided is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Why is AMD supposedly avoiding the GDDR7 for the new RDNA 4 GPUs?

The upcoming RX 8000 series will use old memory solutions (Image via Asus)

The RDNA 4 which is likely to power the upcoming Radeon lineup will be based on GDDR6 memory solution. This move might seem strange at first glance, but there could be a genuine reason behind it.

By sticking with old and widely available memory, AMD will be targeting the mainstream and low-end segment with the upcoming GPUs rather than going head-to-head with the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 chipsets in terms of raw performance.

AMD's motivation for this move might be to recapture a larger share of the mainstream market, before stepping into the high-end segment.

Other than that, GDDR7 might have very limited stock in the early phases, while its predecessor has been in mass production for years now, which will help AMD manufacture the RDNA 4-based chipsets to fulfill the demand.

Using the old solution will also help to keep the pricing more affordable. Furthermore, newer solutions might consume higher power despite claims of improved efficiency.

Both desktop and laptop offerings of the RX 8000 series will be using the GDDR6 18 Gbps memory dies, which will be enough for the mainstream market. Moreover, leaks suggest the use of Infinity Cache to help GPUs overcome the bottleneck issue they might face.

The 18.00 Gbps speed is slightly lower than the current fastest models such as the RX 7900 XTX or the RX 7800 XT, AMD might be making these cards to offer a better value-for-money option, within their respective segment.

AMD’s apparent choice of avoiding the GDDR7 memory indicates a balance between performance and cost-effectiveness. However, please keep in mind that all this information is based on rumors and leaks.

