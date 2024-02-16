AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 8700G: Which is the better APU for gaming in 2024?

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 7 8700G are some high-end Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) from Team Red. They are designed to be the full CPU and GPU package in one. Available at a lower cost, they are primarily built to be alternatives to high-end gaming systems with the opportunity to add future upgrades.

The 5700G was insanely popular among budget gamers when it launched back in 2020. The new Zen 4-based 8700G is being introduced as an alternative to this chip.

Let's compare the two processors side-by-side and find out which is the better option to consider.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

The Ryzen 7 8700G is a considerable upgrade over the Ryzen 7 5700G

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and 8700G are powered by the chiplet design (Image via AMD)

Before delving into the performance details of the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 7 8700G, let's check out how the on-paper specs have changed between the two generations of AMD APUs.

Specs comparison

For starters, the biggest change between the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 7 8700G is the underlying architecture. While the older processor is based on Zen 3, the 8700G utilizes Zen 4. This architecture delivers much better performance and is more efficient. Moreover, it also utilizes a smaller process node that helps it deliver much better performance.

The basics of the chips remain the same. Both chips pack eight cores and 16 threads. However, the operating clock speeds have increased from a maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz to 5.1 GHz.

Besides, the new 8700G packs a much more capable RDNA 3-based 12-core Radeon 780M graphics chip. This chip packs more power than the older GCN 5th-gen-based chip on the 5700G.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Core count 8 8 Thread count 16 16 Boost frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz Base frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz Graphics processor 12-core AMD Radeon 780M (RDNA 3) 8-core AMD Radeon graphics (GCN 5th gen) Total cache 24 MB 20 MB TDP 65W 65W

Being based on the Zen 4 architecture, the new Ryzen 7 8700G also supports the newer DDR5 memory standard. Although not by a massive margin, this helps the 8700G deliver slightly better performance in video games.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is much more powerful than the 5700G (Image via AMD)

With the newer CPU architecture and RDNA 3, the Ryzen 7 8700G is a solid upgrade over its last-gen counterpart. You can expect much better framerates from this chip in the latest video games. Even in terms of single and multi-core performance metrics, the newer processor outshines the older offering by a massive margin.

Below is a side-by-side comparison of the scores of the chips in Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6, two of the most popular CPU benchmark software these days. The numbers were sourced from Nanoreview, a popular benchmark score aggregator site.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Cinebench R23 single-core 1,829 1501 Cinebench R23 multi-core 17,535 14,007 Geekbench 6 single-core 2,716 1,855 Geekbench 6 multi-core 14,383 9,483

What many users may be more interested in is the gaming performance of the processor. Let's check that out next.

Here is a list of framerates achieved by the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 7 8700G in some of the latest video games:

Ryzen 7 5700G Ryzen 7 8700G Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 38 86 Cyberpunk 2077 19 44 Far Cry 6 25 42 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart 20 44 F1 2023 58 127 Counter-Strike 2 60 121

As evident, the new 8700G is much faster than the older chip across every video game. It delivers as much as twice as much performance in the latest titles. It turns many demanding games from borderline unplayable to comfortable framerates well over 30. This makes it a much better choice for AAA gaming on a budget.

Although the new Ryzen 7 8700G is a much more capable chip, it is also costlier. The processor will set you back by $329. In contrast, the 5700G has been massively discounted following the launch of the newer alternative and can be picked up for a meager $169.99 these days.

Thus, the older processor still makes sense if you are looking for a casual gaming experience. However, if AAA gaming on a budget is all you want, go for the new Ryzen 7 8700G.

Check out Sportskeeda's other CPU comparisons:

Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7900X || Intel Core i5-14600K vs Ryzen 5 7600X || Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7950X