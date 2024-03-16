Android 13 vs Android 14: Which one is better in 2024?

Google announced the Android 14 OS about a year ago. After its stable release in the Pixel 8 smartphones, many smartphone brands have updated or launched their devices with this OS. However, many older smartphones have yet to receive the update, and if you are using any such device, you might be uncertain about whether to update your smartphone to it.

If you have a Google Pixel smartphone or a Samsung or OnePlus flagship, chances are that you might have received the Android 14 update or are at the forefront of getting it.

In this article, we look at all the features of the new update and whether it is better than Android 13 in 2024.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Is it worth upgrading to Android 14?

Features of Android 14 (Image via Copper vs Glass/YouTube)

Before determining whether you should use Android 14 over Android 13, let's look into its new features.

Android "Upside Down Cake" 14 was launched in May last year at the Google I/O Conference in May 2023. It was first introduced as a stable build in the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In the coming months, other popular smartphone brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Huawei, and more, released or updated their smartphones to Android 14.

2022’s Android 13, which has a codename of "Tiramisu," had impressive visual changes like the Dynamic Theme engine and new color fonts.

However, Android 14 focuses more on lock screen customizations, improved privacy and security features, and more focus on better battery life. It builds upon Android 13’s features by adding better ways to access your smartphone and giving you more control over the hardware installed on it.

Here are some of the highlights of Android Upside Down Cake:

New lock screen customizations : You can now customize the lock screen with different clock styles, wallpapers, and emojis. Additionally, you can choose a lock screen theme from different color options.

: You can now customize the lock screen with different clock styles, wallpapers, and emojis. Additionally, you can choose a lock screen theme from different color options. Notification flash : This feature uses your phone's flashlight to blink so that you are alerted to incoming notifications.

: This feature uses your phone's flashlight to blink so that you are alerted to incoming notifications. Improved battery settings : You can now see your smartphone's exact battery health, as well as the manufacturing date and cycle count.

: You can now see your smartphone's exact battery health, as well as the manufacturing date and cycle count. Enhanced security features : You can now turn off the animations after entering the pin on the lock screen. Moreover, pressing the "OK" button is not mandatory after entering the security code.

: You can now turn off the animations after entering the pin on the lock screen. Moreover, pressing the "OK" button is not mandatory after entering the security code. Health Connect: Android 14 now provides a centralized health and fitness data management system, which is known as Health Connect.

Android 14 now provides a centralized health and fitness data management system, which is known as Health Connect. Upgraded security features : You will now have a more secure experience as older apps running on Android 5 or below are barred. Biometric authentication is also enabled for many app developers.

: You will now have a more secure experience as older apps running on Android 5 or below are barred. Biometric authentication is also enabled for many app developers. New photo/ video access permission

Larger fonts support

In addition to the above, Google has also added separate volume controls, better battery stats, and improved file-sharing options with Android Upside Down Cake.

Also Read: Android 14 vs Android 15: Is the new Android OS worth upgrading to?

Verdict

Android 14 is a significant upgrade over Android 13. It offers a number of new features and improvements that make it easier to use. It also focuses more on improved security features.

With this OS update, you can also expect different lock screen customizations, which were missing in earlier Android versions.

Also Read: 5 best features coming to Android 15

To conclude, you should definitely update your device or try to buy a smartphone with Android Upside Down Cake in 2023. So far, many smartphone companies have updated their devices to the new system. If you bought a device in 2023, you should receive the update soon.

Check other similar articles here:

All Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get Android 15 (One UI 7) update II All Xiaomi phones set to get Android 15 (MIUI 16) update II How to take a screenshot on Android? II 5 Android features that need to be there in iOS 18