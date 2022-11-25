Apple Black Friday Sale 2022: How to get free Apple gift card on purchase of products

November 25 marks the beginning of the Apple Black Friday sales in 2022, and the next few days could be extremely useful for those planning to purchase products from the tech giant. Various Apple products are already available at hefty discounts, and the final leg of the season begins now. Due to the official nature of these offers, buyers will also be receiving gift cards for every purchase.

Over the years, Apple products have boasted superior specifications at premium pricing. The Black Friday sales period offers better incentives to buyers with several discounted offerings, alongside the various deals being provided by major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart over the past few weeks.

Titled "The Shopping Event," this Apple Black Friday sales period is the official annual sale that the tech giant offers. Interested buyers will only be able to make use of these savings with a direct purchase from the official sale. Gift cards can make a big difference and could offer better value indirectly, which is why it becomes important for buyers to know how to get these gift cards and use them.

All products which are under the Apple Black Friday Sale 2022 will have gift cards associated with them

The Apple Black Friday Sale 2022 commences on November 25 and will continue until November 28. A wide range of products are scheduled to go on sale, offering great deals to customers. What further incentivizes potential buyers are the gift cards that they receive from them.

Getting a gift card is a fairly simple task since all that a customer has to do is purchase an eligible product. The Apple Black Friday Sale 2022 will be live on the official website and physical stores in the United States. Furthermore, the website will let buyers know if a specific product is eligible for a gift card.

Here's the complete list of offers and eligible products on the official website, based on 9to5mac.com:

iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card iPad mini, iPad Air : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card iPad 9th generation : $30 gift card

: $30 gift card M1 Pro / M1 Max MacBook Pro : $250 gift card

: $250 gift card M2 MacBook Pro : $200 gift card

: $200 gift card MacBook Air, iMac 24-inch : $150 gift card

: $150 gift card Mac mini : $100 gift card

: $100 gift card Apple Watch SE : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card AirPods 2nd generation, AirPods 3rd generation with Lightning case : $25 gift card

: $25 gift card AirPods Pro 2 : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card AirPods Max : $75 gift card

: $75 gift card Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card Beats Flex : $25 gift card

: $25 gift card MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple Pencil 2nd-generation, Smart Folio Keyboard : $25 gift card

: $25 gift card iPad Pro Magic Keyboard: $50 gift card

As mentioned earlier, there's a wide range of products that are being offered under the banner of the Apple Black Friday Sale 2022. All gift cards offered during this event are universal in nature.

This essentially means that users will be able to use these gift cards across all the stores and websites, as long as there's no rule overriding it. These gift cards might not be great in terms of savings, but they still allow buyers to get something extra along with their original purchase.

