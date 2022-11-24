Each year, the Black Friday Sale offers unmissable deals on various gadgets for people to buy. As buyers today have a lot of options to choose from, various online retailers compete for the hard-earned money of consumers all the time. This sweetens the deal for many, as there is no shortage of discounts to consider.

As always, Apple offers significant discounts on its products listed on Amazon this Black Friday. It can be argued, however, that Apple products are often overpriced, but what cannot be questioned is their build quality and software. The fact that the Black Friday Sale brings your long-awaited Apple purchase to never-before-seen lows should be enough incentive to get them.

Here are some of the best deals on Apple products for this Black Friday Sale on Amazon.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Apple deals to consider this Black Friday Sale on Amazon

1) Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation ($200)

Things have changed in the industry with the introduction of AirPods from Apple. Now every OEM wants to cash in on the dedicated earbuds market. Surprisingly to this day, no other wireless earbuds offer the seamless connectivity that an AirPod does across all Apple devices.

With the AirPods Pro 2nd gen, Apple has improved its offering significantly. The introduction of the H1 chip has ensured that the wireless connection is of low latency and the sound quality is superior. With a battery life of more than 24 hours (charging case included), this is not a deal to miss this Black Friday Sale.

2) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm ($349)

Apple does get heat for taking credit for re-introducing long-standing industry standards in the Android part of the world, but no one can question the fact that the Apple Watch has changed smartwatches forever.

At 41 mm, the display is larger than most smartwatches and comes packed with features like all-day battery life, crash detection, fall detection, and emergency SOS notifications in any part of the world. The latter alone has saved quite a few lives across the globe.

Apple has also included temperature sensing on the watch for additional health monitoring. At $349, this is hands down one of the best deals this Black Friday Sale.

3) Apple MacBook Air M1 2020 256GB ($799)

If there is one go-to laptop for professionals and creators alike, it is a MacBook. MacBooks have always been a reliable and powerful solution for media content creators, designers, and even programmers.

Features like all-day battery life, seamless connection with an iPhone, and immensely sharp Retina Display offer enough incentives to jump into the Apple ecosystem. With the introduction of the M1 chip, Apple has optimized the software with its hardware like no other manufacturer has managed to achieve.

Even though the M1 chip is an entire generation older than M2, it is still ahead of alternatives in other ecosystems and competitions. It is undoubtedly not a deal to miss this Black Friday Sale.

4) Apple Mac Mini 2020 M1 chip 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ($849)

Apple not only designed the M1 chip for power users and people who tend to work on the go, but they have also integrated this chip into their desktop solutions. As the Mac Mini is so much more capable now thanks to the 16 neural engines present in the M1 chip, being a two-year-old model shouldn’t deter anyone looking for a fast and reliable workstation.

With the addition of fast RAM and an equally fast SSD drive integrated into the Mac Mini, the setup crushes anything thrown at it, whether video editing or graphic designing. Black Friday Sale has discounted this workstation so significantly that any other option pales in comparison.

5) Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi 128 GB ($999)

If M1 was a game changer for Apple's lineup, M2 adds to it in every possible way. The iPad Pro 2022 is equipped with an M2 chip and is 20% faster than the M1 chip. People looking for a portable solution for their work needs need not look any further as this iPad brings excellent value to the table.

The 2022 iPad Pro comes equipped with WiFi 6E standards for blazing-fast connectivity and even features an Apple pencil. Being a 4G LTE compatible model ensures seamless connectivity and productivity even when away from good WiFi service.

At its lowest price in November, this iPad is worth every penny as a portable and powerful device to get in this Black Friday Sale.

Black Friday Sale is unique because it happens only once a year and because companies discount multiple products across their entire portfolio. It would be prudent to purchase Apple products on your wishlist at this time of the year, as the prices will increase as soon as the sale ends.

