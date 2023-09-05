Apple reportedly releasing five iPhone 15 models, including Pro Max and Ultra

With the iPhone 15 series' official launch date getting close, Apple is expected to reveal the standard model, the 15 Plus, the 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max. Rumors previously suggested the possibility of Apple dropping the Pro Max name in favor of the iPhone 15 Ultra. However, according to a recent rumor, it looks like Apple may unveil a separate Ultra model alongside the four other models in September.

The arrival of the iPhone 15 and the potential models in the new lineup, including the Pro Max and Ultra, will be discussed in this article.

Apple might release five iPhone 15 models instead of four

A tipster nicknamed "Majin Bu" dropped a bombshell on X (formerly Twitter) about potential changes to the lineup of the upcoming iPhone 15. Word on the street is that Apple will likely have two separate high-end variants: the 15 Pro Max and the 15 Ultra.

It seems that the Pro Max will pack a punch with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, whereas the Ultra promises an impressive 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and upgraded camera features.

Furthermore, the tipster showcased chatlogs and Amazon listings with several case manufacturers mentioning the Ultra and Pro Max as separate models.

Majin Bu also stated that the name of the high-end iPhone 15 variant was a mystery to case markers, so they're only speculating and registering all possible names on Amazon (based on the image from his tweet). This includes the likes of "Pro Max" and "Ultra." However, the leaker personally believes that there will only be one iPhone Pro Max, which will have the characteristics of the "Ultra" model.

If the initial claim proves to be accurate, there's a possibility that the 15 Ultra will see an additional $100 hike in price compared to the 15 Pro Max. This would be the expected cost of the upcoming iPhone lineup:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $899

: $899 15 Pro : $1,099

: $1,099 15 Pro Max : $1,299

: $1,299 15 Ultra: $1,399

iPhone 15 release date and potential delays

The next batch of iPhones will be introduced during the Apple event on September 13, 2023. The collection is expected to hit store shelves 10 days later.

However, Sony's inability to provide the image sensor required for the 15 Pro Max promptly has caused a postponement of its arrival, according to a recent report from 9to5Mac. It is anticipated that production will be delayed by four weeks as a result.

If the initial claim made by Majin Bu holds any weight, the arrival of either the 15 Ultra or the 15 Pro Max (depending on the veracity of the intel) could occur sometime between October 6 and 13.