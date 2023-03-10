Are Google Pixel Buds worth buying in 2023?

The Google Pixel Buds have completed five years since their release on the market and continue to be the brand’s foremost product when it comes to auditory solutions. The makers have gone on to release different generations and variants of this pair to cater to different audiences.

The original version of these buds, released in 2017, is no longer viable in 2023. It has been replaced by a second-generation variant and by other models. The second-gen version — often called Pixel Buds 2, so no one gets them confused with their previous-gen counterparts — will complete its third anniversary later this year, having performed really well.

Any new buyer aiming to get them will hope to get the best returns. Let’s find out how the second-generation model has fared so far in detail and whether one should get it in 2023.

The Google Pixel Buds are worth getting if there’s a sweet deal to be found

At the time of writing, there have been two generations of the Google Pixel Buds. The first one had numerous issues, as the makers were just finding their feet in a segment. Naturally, Google has done a far better job with the second-generation offering, which was released in April 2020.

Brand Google Cost $179 Drivers 12 mm Build TWS, in-ear Battery 5 hours on a single charge ANC No

This model comes with 12 mm drivers, but very few things can be interpreted from that. When it comes to auditory devices, an idea of how they will perform can't be determined through specifications alone. This is why such products' features have to be taken into account.

The Google Pixel Buds second-gen comes with an in-ear build and small rubber reticles that are fixed to their main bodies. Google has gone for a one-size-fits-all policy with the design of this product, which might not be ideal for some users. However, there hasn’t been a major issue in terms of the fit since their release.

As for the sound quality, the buds are as good as can be. One big feature that is missing is the presence of Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Devices in this price segment didn’t have the feature in 2020, but technology has changed since then. There are offerings today that cost less, but they still offer ANC. The issue that could be created by the absence of this feature is situational, so it might not affect all users.

These Google Pixel Buds might have been released in 2020, but they still come with the inbuilt Google Assistant. This is a perfect combination to have, especially for those who use Android devices. Instead of opening their phones at all times, users can simply use the keyword to activate the assistant.

Things have changed massively with these Google Pixel Buds since their release. Three years of regular firmware updates have brought new features like “bass boost” to the inbuilt equalizer. This increases immersion with certain types of soundtracks.

The product comes with app support that’s only available on Android devices. This a smart option to have on a daily basis, as it certainly enhances the capabilities of the buds. Their TWS also supports swipe and gesture controls, but those can’t be customized.

Final verdict

The Google Pixel Buds do what they're meant to do and come with a host of different features. Their usefulness will vary from one user to another. Some of their features that are compatible with Android devices will allow users to have a better hands-free experience.

One major weakness that plagues the model is the lack of ANC. This is one problem that is associated with the age of TWS, and it's worth noting the newer variants feature support for noise cancelation. This could be quite useful if someone is regularly using the product in a chaotic environment.

The Google Pixel Buds still have plenty to offer in terms of TWS, though recent technology has brought better options. They should be purchased only when there's a heavy discount on the pair's listed price of $179. If there's no chance for buyers to save money here, they are better off going for a different option.

