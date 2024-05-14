ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash: Which is the best gaming laptop?

The ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash would be an interesting battle, considering they come from the same brand. Both are feature-packed laptops focused on gaming. However, there are enough differences to set them apart from each other. Overall, the ASUS TUF series is a better choice for gaming as it is available with the latest powerful specifications. However, if you prefer a thinner and lighter design, the TUF Dash series would be ideal.

Other factors may complicate decision-making further. This comparison will explore the features of both series, thoroughly examining what each has to offer.

It is also worth noting, that there are multiple options to choose from, comparing them all with each other would be very challenging. This article will go with the general comparison perspective.

NOTE: The article is subjective and based solely on the writer’s opinion.

ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash: Specs

Core configuration comparison ASUS' machines (Image via ASUS)

While the TUF Dash series offers only a limited number of devices, you can find multiple laptops in the non-Dash series. Here are the best specs these series offer:

Specifications ASUS TUF ASUS TUF Dash Model FX707VI FX517ZR OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i7-13700H Intel Core i7-12650H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB) RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 1TB 2TB Display 17.3-inch WQHD 15.6-inch FHD Battery 90WHrs 76WHrs Size 39.4 x 26.4 x 2.29 ~ 2.54 cm 35.4 x 25.1 x 1.99 ~ 2.07 cm Weight 2.60 Kg (5.73 lbs) 2.00 Kg (4.41 lbs) Price $1,499 $1,199

As seen in the table, there are a lot of differences between both. The TUF Dash laptop has better RAM, and storage, and is more portable. Its counterpart has a newer CPU, GPU, and high battery capacity.

ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash: Which one offers greater performance?

Analyzing core configuration in the ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash battle (Image via ASUS)

The performance of a laptop depends on various crucial aspects. This includes processor, graphic card, primary and secondary memory, and a few others. If we compare the ASUS TUF and TUF Dash series, both offer decent specifications for their price. However, the ASUS TUF series outshines the Dash series in some fields.

As mentioned earlier, the TUF gaming series utilizes the latest available hardware, you can pick a laptop with an Intel Core i7-13700H SoC paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

Additionally, it boasts a large screen that enhances the gaming experience. In contrast, its competitor features previous generation CPU and GPU options with the highest being the Intel Core i7-12650H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 respectively.

Below are the benchmark test results of the top CPUs of both series, sourced from Nano Review.

Tests Intel Core i7-13700H Intel Core i7-12650H Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1859 1778 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17539 14125 GeekBench v6 (Single-Core) 2292 2293 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 12569 10434 Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 3663 3623 Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 27443 22991

The 13th-gen core processor has outperformed its predecessor in almost every test. Moreover, it has better frequency and PCIe version 5.0 support.

Talking about GPU, the GTX 4070 is about 20-30% more powerful than its predecessor. So we can safely assume a better performance.

But that doesn’t mean that the specs you get with the Dash laptop are not capable. These specifications are more than capable of handling modern AAA titles at high settings and frame rates, with some adjustments to in-game graphics settings. Moreover, it has more storage capacity and supports up to 32GB of RAM, compared to the 24GB maximum capacity of its counterpart.

Overall, both series give you a top-notch gaming experience. However, on paper, the TUF gaming laptop offers better specs.

ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash: Which one has better design and display?

ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash comparison (Image via ASUS)

The TUF Dash laptops are more sleek and easy to portable. They utilize a combination of plastic and aluminum for the build. However, due to the smaller size, you might experience a cramped keyboard and shorter battery life.

On the contrary, the TUF laptops are often bulky and heavy. Generally, they are built with a more rugged and durable plastic chassis. Having ample space allows for a better key placement and a more efficient cooling system, all without extra noise.

Talking about displays, the biggest difference is the size. You get a smaller screen in the Dash laptops, specifically a 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) screen with a max 300Hz refresh rate (with the top model we mentioned in the table). On the flip side, TUF gaming laptops often come with a large screen with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz.

In my opinion, the Dash laptops are slightly better in terms of display and design. However, the right device will depend on individual preferences.

ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash: Better value for money

Budget-friendly gaming machines (Image via ASUS)

Overall, TUF gaming laptops tend to be more on the expensive side because they feature the latest specifications, which justify their price. However, there are models with less powerful specs available, providing options to suit various needs. Conversely, the Dash laptop is more budget-friendly but offers fewer configuration options.

Therefore, TUF gaming laptops provide better value for money, as you can spend according to your requirements.

ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash: Verdict

Both series are excellent for gaming and can run your favorite titles without any hiccups. Considering all of the above mentioned points, the winner of the ASUS TUF vs TUF Dash comparison is the former one. The latest models incorporate advanced technologies available in the market. Plus, you have the flexibility to opt for a less powerful setup, reducing the overall cost.

However, if you prioritize portability, the TUF Dash would be a better option due to its sleek and lightweight design while also providing a slightly better display.

