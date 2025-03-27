Atomfall: Best settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

Atomfall is an action survival game released on March 27, 2025, on various platforms — PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S. Judging by the system requirements of the game, we see that it's not all that demanding in terms of hardware.

Thus, gamers who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super will be able to run the game at some of its best settings. However, while the title runs perfectly as it is, we always recommend you tweak the settings a bit to squeeze out the best performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the game on the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super GPUs.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly one that features an RTX 4080 GPU.

Best Atomfall settings for RTX 4080

Atomfall easily runs at 4K on the RTX 4080 (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The game looks absolutely amazing on the RTX 4080 GPU. Being a 4K card, the game easily puts up frame rates of up to 90 fps with High settings turned on. Textures and Details have been set to the max, with some settings reduced to incorporate better performance.

We recommend you turn on V-Sync only if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync technology.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4080:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Off

: Off Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: Match Foreground

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off

: Off Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

Also read: Atomfall: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Best Atomfall settings for RTX 4080 Super

Atomfall looks incredible on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The game looks even better on the RTX 4080 Super. The resolutions remain the same at 4K, but certain settings have been increased to Ultra. Being a much more powerful card, the GPU easily puts up an average of 100 fps, even with the highest quality textures involved.

We've also turned on Motion Blur, adding a ton of detail and realism to the gameplay. Some other features that add realism, like Tessellation, Screen Space Shadows, and Obscurance Fields, have also been turned on. These settings fiddle with the textures and shadows of the visuals to provide a much more realistic output.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4080 Super:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Off

: Off Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: Match Foreground

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : On

: On Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off

: Off Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

This concludes our article on the best settings for the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super. Both GPUs are extremely powerful and can comfortably run the game at some of its best settings, even at 4K resolution. With the settings we've mentioned, you can easily experience the game at over 70-80 fps.

