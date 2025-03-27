Atomfall: Best settings for RTX 4090

Atomfall is an action survival game released on March 27, 2025, on platforms like PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S. Its system requirements show that the game is not very demanding in terms of hardware and can run even on older systems featuring the RTX 2060 GPU.

Therefore, considering the RTX 4090 was the flagship offering among the last generation of Nvidia GPUs, those who own one should have no problem running the game at 4K. However, it is always recommended to moderate the settings to get the best performance out of your PC. In this article, we'll look into the best settings to run the game using an RTX 4090 GPU.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements of the game and running an RTX 4090.

Best Atomfall settings for RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 easily runs the game at 4K resolution (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The game looks absolutely phenomenal on the RTX 4090. The GPU can handle the highest textures and shadows available without any compromise in performance. However, the following settings have been optimized to churn out upwards of 120-140 FPS.

We've enabled the 4K resolution and high textures and also turned on add-ons like Motion Blur, Tesselation, Screen Space Shadows, etc. These improve the overall gameplay experience by making the visuals all the more realistic and immersive.

These are the best settings to run the game on the RTX 4090:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Off

: Off Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: Match Foreground

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : On

: On Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off

: Off Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

That concludes our guide on the best Atomfall settings for the RTX 4090. Being a 4K card, the GPU can easily run such a low-demanding game at way over 60 FPS. The optimized settings provided above have 4K resolution enabled and graphics settings ranging from High to Ultra. This configuration should help you achieve optimal gameplay on your RTX 4090 setup.

