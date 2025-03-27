Atomfall: Best settings for RTX 5080

Atomfall was released on March 27, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game's system requirements suggest it isn't very demanding and runs on even older systems featuring the RTX 2060.
Thus, gamers who own the RTX 5080 should have no performance or visual quality issues, as the GPU can handle it perfectly. However, as with all GPUs, we always recommend you tweak the settings to achieve optimal gameplay conditions. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the RTX 5080 GPU.
Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements and running an RTX 5080.
Best Atomfall settings for RTX 5080
The game looks phenomenal at 4K on the RTX 5080 graphics card. The GPU handles the game really well at the higher resolution and puts up frame rates of around 150 FPS, even with Ultra settings turned on. We've turned on other visual enhancers like Tesselation, Ambient Occlusion, and Screen Space Shadows, but Motion Blur will be turned off.
We recommend you turn on V-Sync only if you don't own a monitor with AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
These are the best settings for the RTX 5080:
Display
- Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Resolution Mode: 3840 x 2160
- V-Sync: Off
- Foreground Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Background Frame Rate Limit: Match Foreground
Resolution Scaling
- Render Scale: 100%
Quality
- Graphics Detail: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Ultra
- Shadow Detail: High
- Reflection Detail: Ultra
- Draw Distance: High
- Texture Detail: Ultra
- Water Detail: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Shadows: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Tessellation: On
- Obscurance Fields: On
Other
- Brightness: Default
- HDR: Off
- Async Compute: On
- Reduce Mouse Lag: Off
Also read: Atomfall: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda: