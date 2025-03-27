Atomfall: Best settings for RTX 5080

Atomfall was released on March 27, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game's system requirements suggest it isn't very demanding and runs on even older systems featuring the RTX 2060.

Thus, gamers who own the RTX 5080 should have no performance or visual quality issues, as the GPU can handle it perfectly. However, as with all GPUs, we always recommend you tweak the settings to achieve optimal gameplay conditions. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the RTX 5080 GPU.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements and running an RTX 5080.

Best Atomfall settings for RTX 5080

The game looks immaculate at 4K resolution on the RTX 5080 (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The game looks phenomenal at 4K on the RTX 5080 graphics card. The GPU handles the game really well at the higher resolution and puts up frame rates of around 150 FPS, even with Ultra settings turned on. We've turned on other visual enhancers like Tesselation, Ambient Occlusion, and Screen Space Shadows, but Motion Blur will be turned off.

We recommend you turn on V-Sync only if you don't own a monitor with AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5080:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Off

: Off Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: Match Foreground

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off

: Off Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

