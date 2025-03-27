Atomfall: Best settings for RTX 5090

Atomfall is a new action survival game released on March 27, 2025, on different platforms, like PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Judging by the system requirements of the game, we see that it isn't very demanding at all, running on even modest systems housing the RTX 2060 GPU.

Ad

Therefore, with the RTX 5090 being the flagship card of the current generation, it should have no problem running the game at the 4K resolution. While the title would run at the best settings, it is always recommended to use optimized settings to get the smoothest gameplay experience.

In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the RTX 5090 GPU.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements of the game and running an RTX 5090.

Ad

Trending

Best Atomfall settings for RTX 5090

The game runs at its highest settings on the RTX 5090 (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The game looks absolutely phenomenal on the RTX 5090 GPU. The card runs the game at 240 fps at 4K resolution with Ultra graphics settings enabled. We've also turned on all visual enhancers like Motion Blur, Tesselation, Screen Space Shadows, and more.

Ad

These features add a ton of detail to the gameplay and work on the shadows and reflections of the game. Only turn on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor with AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5090:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Off

: Off Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: Match Foreground

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : On

: On Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Ad

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off

: Off Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

Also read: Atomfall: Best settings for RTX 4090

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback