Avowed PC: Best settings for RTX 5060 Ti

Avowed is an action RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which was released earlier this year on February 18, 2024. It was only launched on Xbox Series X/S and the Microsoft Windows platform.

Judging by the title's system requirements, we can see that it's quite demanding. With the recommended GPU being the RTX 3080, it is quite heavy on the hardware requirements. Nevertheless, those who own the RTX 5060 Ti should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions and graphics settings, considering it is a 1440p GPU.

While the game runs well without any changes in the settings, we recommend making a few tweaks to eke out the best performance.

In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for the game on the RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

The best Avowed settings for RTX 5060 Ti

Avowed looks amazing on the RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The RTX 5060 Ti handles the game incredibly well, even at 1440p resolution. We've enabled the Epic graphics preset, which is the highest in the game. Alongside, we've also turned on Ray Tracing, which makes the experience so much more immersive and realistic, working on the lighting and reflections of the game.

We've enabled Nvidia DLSS 4 and set it to Quality mode, which helps improve framerates and also increases the game's visual quality. However, we recommend turning VSync off as it may negatively affect performance. You could turn on Frame Generation for higher framerates, but expect some pixelation or blurring, as the visuals will surely not look as crisp with Frame Generation.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5060 Ti:

Basic Settings

Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) Window Mode : Window Fullscreen

: Window Fullscreen Frame Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off

: Off Ray Tracing : On

: On Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS 4

: Nvidia DLSS 4 DLSS Super Resolution Quality: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality : Epic

: Epic Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : Epic

: Epic Shadow Quality : Epic

: Epic Texture Quality : Epic

: Epic Shading Quality : Epic

: Epic Effects Quality : Epic

: Epic Foliage Quality : Epic

: Epic Post Processing Quality : Epic

: Epic Reflection Quality : Epic

: Epic Global Illumination Quality: Epic

