Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Avowed is officially releasing on February 18, 2024, on the Xbox Series X/S and PC. Based on the system requirements, we can safely say that the game is demanding, more so if you want to play it at high to ultra settings. Well, RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti owners are in luck as the cards offer top-tier performance and visuals in this new RPG.

In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for Avowed on the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 4070 or RTX 4070 Ti GPU.

Best Avowed settings for RTX 4070

Avowed looks incredible on the RTX 4070 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

On the RTX 4070, the game runs at around 75fps at 1440p with graphics preset set to Epic. The visuals are an absolute treat as we've turned on Ray Tracing and have set DLSS 3 to Quality mode. This brings out little details and significantly improves the lighting and shadows in the game.

We've turned off Frame Generation as it could pixelate or diminish the quality or textures. Moreover, these settings have already achieved more than playable framerates, so FG isn't required here. Also, only turn on VSync if you don't have a Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync compatible monitor.

The RTX 4070 is a 4K card, so you should have no problem running the game at 4K. However, framerates significantly drop when the resolution is increased to 4K. Although that too is playable, the gameplay is way smoother at 1440p

These are the best settings for the RTX 4070:

Basic Settings

Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off

: Off Ray Tracing : On

: On Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS 3

: Nvidia DLSS 3 DLSS Super Resolution Quality: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality : Epic

: Epic Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : Epic

: Epic Shadow Quality : Epic

: Epic Texture Quality : Epic

: Epic Shading Quality : Epic

: Epic Effects Quality : Epic

: Epic Foliage Quality : Epic

: Epic Post Processing Quality : Epic

: Epic Reflection Quality : Epic

: Epic Global Illumination Quality: Epic

Best Avowed settings for RTX 4070 Ti

Avowed runs incredibly well on the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The game runs even better on the RTX 4070 Ti. The GPUs high computing power allows you to run the game smoothly at 4K resolution. You can expect framerates of around 70-75 fps with the graphics preset set to Epic.

We've turned on Ray Tracing and have set DLSS 3 to Quality mode. Moreover, since the game is running on 4K, turning on Frame Generation makes sense. While FG does lower quality by a tad bit, it's barely noticeable due to the higher game resolution and all the upscaling.

Again, we recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't have a monitor that supports G-Sync or FreeSync technologies.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4070 Ti:

Basic Settings

Resolution : 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

: 3840 x 2160 (16:9) Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off

: Off Ray Tracing : On

: On Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS 3

: Nvidia DLSS 3 DLSS Super Resolution Quality: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: On

On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality : Epic

: Epic Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : Epic

: Epic Shadow Quality : Epic

: Epic Texture Quality : Epic

: Epic Shading Quality : Epic

: Epic Effects Quality : Epic

: Epic Foliage Quality : Epic

: Epic Post Processing Quality : Epic

: Epic Reflection Quality : Epic

: Epic Global Illumination Quality: Epic

