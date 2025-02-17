Avowed PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Avowed will be officially released on February 18, 2025, on Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now, and Microsoft Windows platforms. Judging by the system requirements of the game, we see that it's quite demanding when it comes to graphics. To achieve the "recommended" performance specs on this title, the game devs recommend that you at least have an RTX 3080.

Ad

However, those who own an RTX 3070 or an RTX 3070 Ti need not fret either, as you can still enjoy the game at 1440p with great graphics presets tailored for high-quality visuals and performance. In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for Avowed on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 3070 or RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

Ad

Trending

Best Avowed settings for RTX 3070

Avowed runs incredibly well on the RTX 3070 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The game looks amazing on the RTX 3070. You can comfortably play it at 1440p and have all graphics settings preset to High. With this, you can expect an average of 65-75 fps. Moreover, we've turned on DLSS 3 and set it to Quality mode. Thus, the game is rendered at a slightly lower resolution and then AI is used to upscale the image to your desired resolution.

Ad

We've turned off Frame Generation, as it would kill the picture quality. FG usually pixelates borders and, in some cases, messes up the textures. Thus, on a comparatively mid-range GPU like the RTX 3070, we recommend you keep it off. However, if you feel the added frame boost is worth the loss of graphics quality, go for it.

The game also runs at the Epic preset but produces much lower framerates. You should expect less than 50 fps in that case.

Ad

These are the best settings for the RTX 3070:

Basic settings

Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off

: Off Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS 3

: Nvidia DLSS 3 DLSS Super Resolution Quality: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Advanced settings

Graphics Quality : High

: High Anti-aliasing : High

: High View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shading Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : High

: High Post Processing Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality: High

Also read: Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Ad

Best Avowed settings for RTX 3070 Ti

Avowed looks amazing on the RTX 3070 Ti (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed runs even better on the RTX 3070 Ti. The game shows upwards of 90 fps with the settings we've set below. All graphics settings have been set to High and Ray Tracing has been turned on as well. As a result, the game looks visually stunning in this configuration, with realistic textures and shadows.

Ad

We've turned on Nvidia DLSS 3 and set it to Quality mode, which adds to the visuals and overall performance of the game. Frame Gen has been turned off due to the same reason mentioned above — it reduces picture quality for greater framerates.

Here, we've also turned on Nvidia Reflex Low Latency. This reduces system latency by optimizing how the GPU and CPU work together, resulting in faster response times and a seamless gameplay experience.

Ad

These are the best settings for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Basic settings

Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off

: Off Ray Tracing : On

: On Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS 3

: Nvidia DLSS 3 DLSS Super Resolution Quality: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced settings

Graphics Quality : High

: High Anti-aliasing : High

: High View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shading Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : High

: High Post Processing Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality: High

Also read: Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback