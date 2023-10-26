Finding the best accessories for iPhone in 2023 is not a challenging task. All big names in the accessories market have a dedicated lineup for the latest and greatest iPhones, which go on sale from the launch day. From Apple itself, top brands like Dbrand, Spigen, Otterbox, and numerous others offer the best possible accessories for the entire Apple lineup.

If you are looking for the best accessories for iPhone in 2023, there's nothing better than Apple's own offerings. And since the brand has taken the environment-conscious route with its packaging and includes only a cable with its iPhones, bundling your latest iPhone purchase with the necessary Apple accessories is quite sensible. Here are the best accessories for iPhone in 2023 that you can buy.

Amazing accessories for iPhone in 2023

1) Best lightning charger accessories for iPhone 14 and older

The Apple USB-C to Lightning is the best lightning charger for iPhone 14 or older. (Image via Apple)

The Apple USB-C to Lightning cable is one of the best lightning accessories for iPhone 14 or older. While the market is filled with third-party lightning cables from various brands, you can't be sure whether it's safe for your expensive purchase. Some unregulated lightning chargers may heat the iPhone and cause damage.

Therefore, it's best to go for the original lightning charger manufactured by Apple itself. It comes in white and is offered in two lengths. Depending on the need, you can choose from either 1-meter or 2-meter cable length. With this $19 lightning charger, you can rest assured that your iPhone will be safe.

2) Best USB-C charger for iPhone 14 and older

The Thunderbolt 4 (USB‑C) Pro Cable comes with a braided design. (Image via Apple)

One of the best USB-C charger accessories for iPhone 14 or older is Apple's Thunderbolt 4 (USB‑C) Pro Cable. The Cupertino-based tech giant recommends iPhone users to stick with MFI or Made for iPhone cables. And what better than using the original Apple braided cable for your precious iPhone?

This USB-C charger comes in 1-meter and 2-meter lengths and is available in a black braided design for tangle-free coiling. This cable supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W.

3) Best charging brick for iPhone

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter allows users to charge two devices at once. (Image via Apple)

Apple's 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is among the best lightning accessories for iPhone 14 or older. Apple constantly suggests users charge iPhones with an original company lightning charger or an MFI-certified accessory. It only makes sense to go for Apple's best fast charging on offer.

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is designed for MacBook Air, but Apple claims it can charge iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It offers support for all existing iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. The accessory allows Apple users to charge two devices at once.

4) Best MagSafe charger for iPhone

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is the best option for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods users. (Image via Apple)

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe is touted to be one of the best MagSafe charging accessories for iPhone users. It's a three-in-one wireless charger that allows users to charge iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. It also allows iPhone users to place the device horizontally and benefit from the StandBy mode.

According to the official Apple website, this charger can charge up to 15W for iPhone 12 or newer, has the latest Magnetic fast-charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 or newer, and a Qi pad to charge your AirPods or AirPods Pro wirelessly. It comes in two colors - Black and White.

5) Best AirPods for iPhone

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is a must-have for all music-loving iPhone users. (Image via Apple)

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is an ideal offering for iPhone in 2023. The flagship AirPods from Apple come with top-of-the-line features like ANC, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and more. It has a short stem design and swappable silicone ear tips for a comfortable fit.

The AirPods Pro is powered by an Apple H2 headphone chip for a bespoke audio experience and a U1 chip in the MagSafe USB-C charging case for effective Find My tracking. It's a dust, sweat, and water-resistant AirPods with IP54 rating. It offers up to six hours of listening time, 4.5 hours of talk time, and 30 hours of listening time with the charging case.

6) Best Apple Watch for iPhone

If you are looking for an Apple Watch, look no further than Apple Watch Series 9. (Image via Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is an amazing offering for iPhone users. Loaded to the brim with futuristic and innovative features, it's a must-have for any iPhone user. It comes with an Always-On Retina display, boasting up to 2,000nits peak brightness, on device Siri, S9 SiP, SpO2, ECG, Temperature sensing, and other health-centric features.

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two materials - Aluminum and Stainless Steel in 41mm or 45mm case size. Apple offers three band options: rubber, textile, and stainless steel. You can either pick the GPS variant or the cellular variant if you want to leave your iPhone behind. The Series 9 supports AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile for cellular connectivity.

7) Best case for iPhone

The Apple FinWoven Case with MagSafe is made of 68% recycled material. (Image via Apple)

The MagSafe cases offered by Apple are the best protective accessories for iPhones in 2023. The latest offering from the brand is the FineWoven case with Magsafe. It's crafted from micro twill, which has a soft suede-like hand feel and is durable.

Apple offers the case in attractive colors like Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, Pacific Blue, and Black. Apple claims the case uses 68% post-consumer recycled content and reduces carbon emissions.

8) Best tempered glass for iPhone

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes with an easy installation kit. (Image via Spigen)

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector is the best-tempered glass for iPhone in 2023. Not only is the tempered glass made of the highest quality material, but it also comes with a foolproof installation system.

Even if you have never applied a tempered glass screen protector by yourself, this installation kit ensures you get a perfect application every time. This in itself makes Spigen tempered glass one of the best screen protector accessories for iPhone.

These are the best accessories for iPhone in 2023 you can buy immediately. The rule of thumb is to stick to original Apple accessories as much as possible. However, if those are out of budget, there are other brands that offer superior and best accessories for iPhones at a more affordable price point.

Ensure that the accessory you buy is from a reputed and trusted buyer with good reviews online.