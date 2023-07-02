AEW Fight Forever is the talk of the town in the wrestling video game community. It took the playerbase by storm last week by bringing back retro arcade-style wrestling to modern consoles and PCs. The title launched on both the last-gen PlayStation 4 and the new PlayStation 5, making it widely accessible to fans. It comes with a ton of customizable settings that need to be changed before you start playing.

Luckily for players, AEW doesn't come with any major graphics settings that can drastically alter the experience. In this article, we will list the best settings for the latest fighting game on the market.

What are the best AEW Fight Forever settings for PS4 and PS5?

The latest AEW game from THQ Nordic isn't very graphically demanding, which is a relief for gamers on the older PS4 console. The PS5 can handle the title at 4K 60 FPS without breaking a sweat.

Unlike most offerings released on the console over the past couple of years, the new fighting game doesn't come with a Quality or Performance mode that can help fine-tune the experience, depending on what players want. The older PS4 consoles run the game at up to 1080p 60 FPS (30 FPS on the Slim) and the PS5 can do it up to 4K 60 FPS.

It isn't as particularly demanding as other AAA titles on the market, like Horizon Zero Dawn or Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Thus, the consoles' cooling system won't ramp like a jet engine in any scenario (unless they are very dirty, in which case clean your PS5 to boost performance).

The following AEW Fight Forever settings are the best bet for the PS4 and the PS5 consoles:

Audio:

Master volume: 100

100 Sound effects: 100

100 Crowd: 100

100 Voices: 100

100 Ring announcements: 100

100 Entrance and victory music: 100

100 Menu jukebox: 100

100 Offline game jukebox: 50

50 Online game jukebox: 20

Region:

Match-making region: As per your preference

As per your preference Display language: English

English Units: As per your preference

Match:

Blood: On

On Difficulty: Normal

Normal Entrance guide: Off

Off Guide HUD: On

On Player indicator: Off

Off Gameplay assist effects: Off

Off Reduce camera shaking: Off

Off Referee: As per your preference

Controller:

Check out our detailed controller customization guide for AEW Fight Forever.

Vibration: On

Menu commands:

Quick skip loading screens: Off

Off Manual targeting: Off

Off Casual mode: Off

Off Easy countering: On

Players can apply these settings in AEW Fight Forever to enjoy a solid experience in the game. Do note that some of these vary depending on personal preferences. For instance, you may not enjoy camera shakes as much as someone else does. Don't forget to customize your game depending on what you know works best.

Poll : 0 votes