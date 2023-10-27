Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are 1080p gaming graphics cards launched as part of the Turing lineup. They have already been replaced by more capable options like the 3060 and 3060 Ti.

These days, gamers with these cards will have to crank down the settings in the latest titles for a decent experience. More demanding games like Alan Wake 2 are particularly difficult to play on these cards.

Luckily for the 2060 and 2060 Super, they support DirectX 12 Ultimate and mesh shaders. Hence, they won't have serious difficulties in maintaining a stable framerate in Alan Wake, unlike competing offerings like the RX 5700 XT.

That said, some tweaks are necessary for high FPS in the game. We will list the best settings combination for the 60-class cards in this article.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The Nvidia RTX 2060 is the minimum graphics card recommended for playing Alan Wake 2. Therefore, players can only expect 1080p 30 FPS experiences in the game on this GPU.

We recommend the Low preset in the game with DLSS set to Quality for the best experience. The game hovers around 35-40 FPS with these settings.

The following settings work best for the RTX 2060:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): Off

Off Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Terrain quality: Low

Low Far object detail (LOD): Low

Low Scattered object density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super packs slightly more rendering power than the older non-Super sibling. However, don't just go cranking cranking up the settings in Alan Wake 2 with this GPU.

With the low settings and DLSS set to quality, gamers can average around 45-50 FPS in the game, which makes it slightly more playable and smooth.

We recommend the following settings for the RTX 2060 Super:

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super can't deliver the best experiences in Alan Wake 2. The game is insanely demanding on PC hardware, partly because it relies on cutting-edge rendering technologies. However, the low settings in the title don't look horrible, and for those looking to enjoy the horror, survival might just be enough.