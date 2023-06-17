5 best alternatives to Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple's most recent flagship smartphone with many significant upgrades, was unveiled last year. The new model offers improvements for everyone, including the addition of Dynamic Island, the retention of the Pro Motion display, and the addition of 48-megapixel cameras. With a starting price of $999, however, many potential customers will search for alternatives.

Many Android flagships offer much better hardware in this price range, with faster charging or the ability to zoom up to 100x being one of the more notable features. So, in this article, we will look at some of the best options you can consider instead of an Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Of course, all the smartphones mentioned in the list come with a price similar to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, so you will certainly be satisfied with our alternatives.

Top Apple iPhone 14 Pro alternatives

Potential buyers can make a successful purchase by considering their options if they are considering the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Hence, the top five alternatives to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro are listed below for you to look at.

1) Samsung S23 Ultra - $1019

Samsung S23 Ultra is probably the best Android smartphone you can buy now. It has got an excellent design with a flagship-grade 2K display. You also get the fastest Android processor on this device. The cameras also get a big bump, as we now see a 200MP primary sensor, with support for up to 10X optical and 100x digital zoom.

Besides that, the phone retains the S-pen capabilities from last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra and has a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. You also get a gigantic 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. This is the best alternative to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro if you are bored with iOS and want to try something new.

2) Google Pixel 7 Pro - $899

Next, we have the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the bigger sibling of the Pixel 7 series, which offers the best low-light photography found on any smartphone. You get a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and excellent metal frames as the core of the Pixel 7 Pro's design. Google has also packed in their latest Tensor G2 chipset with this device.

With stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery, multimedia enthusiasts will surely enjoy the device. Ultimately it's a compelling choice and is offered at a $100 difference to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, making it a sweeter deal. Unlike other brands, Google's smartphones also come without unwanted apps or bloatware, an added advantage.

3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 - $999

Samsung's foldable smartphones have also become mainstream devices over the past few years, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no different. Like other flip phones in this price category, the Z Flip 4 features a rectangular clamshell design with an intuitive outer display. Its external screen is also helpful for taking calls or reading quick notifications from your favorite apps.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has loaded the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset that easily handles all day-to-day tasks and the 120Hz refresh rate of the main inner display. The only major downside of this sleek smartphone is its small 3,700mAh battery, which will require juicing after a heavy day's usage. Regardless, the unique form factor and the lightweight design will surely attract prospective buyers over the iPhone 14 Pro.

4) Apple iPhone 14 Plus - $899

If you want a better battery life than the iPhone 14 Pro and want to save money, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is an attractive choice. It comes with a more prominent 6.7-inch display like the Apple iPhone Pro Max, with a larger battery that can last an entire day for every type of user. It also comes with a similar flagship-grade design, like the other smartphones from the iPhone 14 series.

However, for its cheaper price tag, you should take note of a few things, which include an inferior primary sensor, a lack of 120Hz display, and no dedicated telephoto camera. Nonetheless, its bigger display size and long battery life will satisfy most users, and like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, it will also get five major iOS updates.

5) OnePlus 11 - $499

Lastly, you can also consider the OnePlus 11, which delivers a flagship experience at half the cost of an Apple iPhone Pro. Unlike Apple smartphones, which offer a max charging wired output of 20W, the OnePlus 11 offers 80W super fast charging, which fully charges the device in half an hour. You also get the fastest and latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with this smartphone.

The OnePlus 11 only offers IP64 splash resistance, unlike the full water and distance the Apple iPhone 14 Pro offers. Still, you can consider the OnePlus 11 for every other aspect, which includes a gorgeous curved display and a respectable triple camera setup like the iPhone 14 Pro.

