Best Amazon Prime Day deals on phones under $300

This is that time of the year when we see the Amazon Prime Day offers rolling out, and the deals this year are hard to miss. There are offers on everything from clothing to home appliances, and the best category is the smartphone category. Smartphones like S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and iPhone 14 are listed with great deals that are too good to resist.

If you've been considering upgrading from your current smartphone, now might be the best time to do that. This article will list the best smartphone deals under $300 through Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best smartphones under $300 to get during Prime Day Sale

1) Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a, the predecessor to the Pixel 7a, is still a viable choice thanks to its hardware and camera capabilities. This includes a stunning small 6.1-inch OLED screen, 6GB RAM, and a Tensor processor.

The camera hardware optimization and image output are the distinguishing features that set this device apart in its class. Both in natural and artificial lighting, the photos turn out well. The 12.2MP IMX363 primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor are more than enough for taking the best pictures. This is available at a discount of $100 during the Prime Day Sale.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications Display 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED Performance 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, Google Tensor Processor Camera 12.2MP (f/1.7)+ 12MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Battery 4410mAh, 18W Fast charging

Original Price: $349

Sale Price: $249

2) Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The S-series devices from Samsung always have been the best Android devices in the market. A discount of more than $200 makes the smartphone even more value for money in the Prime Day Sale. The device packs an Octa-core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor, 8 GB RAM, a 6.2-inch sAMOLED 120Hz screen, and a fantastic camera module.

The S21 FE is rumored for a relaunch because the S21 series still makes a lot of sense in 2023. You should check this device out.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications Display 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Performance 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, Exynos 2100 Camera 12MP (f/1.8)+ 64MP (f/2.0) Ultrawide + 12MP Battery 4000mAh, 25W Fast charging

Original Price: $463

Sale Price: $249

3) Google Pixel 6

What is better than the Google Pixel 6a? The Pixel 6. This device also goes on sale with a whopping discount of $150. This device packs a 90Hz 6.4-inch OLED panel, arguably a better camera composition than the Pixel 6a, a bigger battery, and the same Tensor processor from Google.

These two smartphones will be listed on Amazon for the same price during the Prime Day sale. However, it is recommended that you spend your money on a better display and camera.

Google Pixel 6 Specifications Display 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED Performance 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, Google Tensor Processor Camera 50MP (f/1.8)+ 12MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Battery 4614mAh, 30W Fast charging

Original Price: $399

Sale Price: $249

4) OnePlus Nord N200

Nord devices from OnePlus have always been a favorite among Android users in the budget segment, and the Nord N200 is no different. It sports a large 5000mAh Battery, 4+64GB Storage, a 6.49-inch Full HD+LCD Screen, a 90Hz smooth display, fast Charging, and a triple camera setup. This might not be your ideal device, but you can't complain, considering it will only be available for $142 during the Prime Day Sale.

OnePlus Nord N200 Specifications Display 6.49-inch 90Hz FHD+ LCD Performance 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, Snapdragon 480 Camera 13MP (f/2.2)+2MP+2MP Camera module Battery 5000mAh, 18W Fast charging

Original Price: $199

Sale Price: $142

5) Motorola Moto G Stylus

Another phone with the Snapdragon 480 lineup, the Moto G stylus, will be listed at 55% off during Prime Days. The main highlight of this device is its two-day battery backup and the cleaner Android OS, for which Motorola is widely preferred. The 6GB+128GB storage options are packed with impressive camera hardware. You get a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display making it a good choice for heavy users on a budget.

Moto G Stylus Specifications Display 6.8-inch 60Hz LTPS LCD Performance 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, Snapdragon 480 Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery 5000mAh, up to 2 days battery life

Original Price: $299

Sale Price: $133

These are some of the best deals that you can get during the Prime Day Sale from Amazon, which is going to be live on July 15th. The smartphones listed here are under $300, but you should consider other phones slightly above the mentioned range, which might offer better discounts on your favorite device.

