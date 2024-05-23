Best Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are some powerful cards for playing competitive titles like Apex Legends. These GPUs were launched for 4K gaming at smooth framerates in the last generation. Although they have been replaced by the much more capable RTX 4080 family, the Ampere-based video cards continue to be capable of playing the most popular games at sky-high framerates.

Given Apex Legends is a hardcore competitive title, players need to ensure a good FPS paired with decent video quality to perform best. It is recommended to spend some time in the settings list to fine-tune the title.

Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

Apex Legends plays at high framerates on the 3080 (Image via EA)

The RTX 3080 10 and 12 GB are great cards for 4K gaming. However, we recommend sticking to 1440p in Apex Legends for a smooth experience. The game runs best with the High settings. This allows for great visual quality while maintaining the framerate.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Video

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native)

16:9 (Native) Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (Native)

2560 x 1440 (Native) Brightness: 55%

55% Field of view: 100

100 Sprint view shake: Normal

Advanced

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Adaptive resolution FPS target: 0

0 Adaptive supersampling: Disabling

Disabling Anti-aliasing: TSAA

TSAA Texture streaming budget: Insane (8 GB VRAM)

Insane (8 GB VRAM) Texture filtering: Anisotropic 8X

Anisotropic 8X Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Sun shadow coverage: High

High Sun shadow detail: High

High Spot shadow detail: High

High Volumetric lighting: Enabled

Enabled Dynamic spot shadows: Enabled

Enabled Model detail: High

High Effects detail: High

High Impact marks: High

High Ragdolls: High

Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti can play Apex Legends at 4K (Image via EA)

The RTX 3080 Ti is a bit more powerful than its non-Ti siblings and it can handle the competitive shooter at 4K resolutions without major performance losses. We recommend a similar mix of settings that allows for the best experience.

The detailed settings recommendation for the 3080 Ti is as follows:

Video

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native)

16:9 (Native) Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Native)

3840 x 2160 (Native) Brightness: 55%

55% Field of view: 100

100 Sprint view shake: Normal

Advanced

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Adaptive resolution FPS target: 0

0 Adaptive supersampling: Disabling

Disabling Anti-aliasing: TSAA

TSAA Texture streaming budget: Insane (8 GB VRAM)

Insane (8 GB VRAM) Texture filtering: Anisotropic 8X

Anisotropic 8X Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Sun shadow coverage: High

High Sun shadow detail: High

High Spot shadow detail: High

High Volumetric lighting: Enabled

Enabled Dynamic spot shadows: Enabled

Enabled Model detail: High

High Effects detail: High

High Impact marks: High

High Ragdolls: High

Both the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are capable video cards for playing slightly older titles like Apex Legends. With the above settings lists applied, you can get high framerates without major performance issues.