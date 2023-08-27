Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

According to the Steam Hardware survey charts, the Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to rank among the most popular graphics cards ever released. These GPUs aren't the most powerful in the market. However, they pack enough horsepower to play even the latest and most demanding AAA titles without major performance hiccups.

The latest shooter from FromSoftware, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, is no exception to this formula. The 50-class GPUs from a couple of generations ago can easily play the game without any performance hiccups.

However, gamers will have to sacrifice the settings to get a decent experience in the game. We will list the best combination in this article.

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 doesn't pack enough rendering horsepower. Moreover, Armored Core 6 doesn't feature any temporal upscaling technologies like FSR or DLSS. Therefore, gamers will have to sacrifice visual fidelity to get a decent framerate in the title.

The best graphics settings combination for the GTX 1650 is as follows:

Graphics settings

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings

Texture quality: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium SSAO: High

High Depth of field: Medium

Medium Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Lighting quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: Medium

Medium Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Water surface quality: Medium

Medium Shader quality: Medium

Medium Ray tracing quality: Off

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is much more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. This card levels the 1060 6 GB in multiple scenarios. Therefore, those with this GPU can crank up the settings in Armored Core 6 even further without major framerate dips.

The best settings combination for the 1650 Super in Armored Core 6 is as follows:

Graphics settings

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium SSAO: High

High Depth of field: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: Hgh

Hgh Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: Medium

Medium Shader quality: High

High Ray tracing quality: Off

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super aren't the most powerful graphics cards money can buy. Therefore, you will have to sacrifice the experience a bit to get good performance in the latest titles like Armored Core 6.

With the above settings applied, you can get a decent experience in the latest FromSoftware title.