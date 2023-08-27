Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are solid options for playing the latest and most demanding titles in the market, like Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. These GPUs were launched as high-performance 4K gaming graphic cards in the last generation and can play the latest FromSoftware title at UHD without performance hiccups.

Armored Core 6 is a bit on the demanding side as compared to other titles launched earlier this year. Thus, we recommend tweaking the settings accordingly for the best experience in the game. Since manually altering each and every setting can be a bit troublesome, we will list the best combination for the 3080 and 3080 Ti in this article.

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 continues to be very capable at 4K resolutions. The GPU can play the new FromSoftware shooter at this resolution without sacrificing performance. However, we recommend slightly cranking down the settings to maintain 60+ FPS in every scenario.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3080 in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is as follows:

Graphics settings:

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings:

Texture quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: Maximum

Maximum SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Ray tracing quality: Off

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is vastly more capable than its older non-Ti sibling. This GPU can handle higher graphics fidelity in the game without sacrificing the framerate. We still recommend a mix of high and maximum settings, however. This is primarily because the game doesn't feature any temporal upscaling features like DLSS or FSR.

The best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti is as follows:

Graphics settings:

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings:

Texture quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: Maximum

Maximum SSAO: High

High Depth of field: Maximum

Maximum Motion blur: Maximum

Maximum Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: Maximum

Maximum Shader quality: High

High Ray tracing quality: Off

The 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-performance graphics cards that can deliver a superb experience in the most demanding titles without breaking a sweat. Therefore, those with these GPUs need not worry about framerate issues in the game.