Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are solid options for playing the latest and most demanding titles in the market, like Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. These GPUs were launched as high-performance 4K gaming graphic cards in the last generation and can play the latest FromSoftware title at UHD without performance hiccups.
Armored Core 6 is a bit on the demanding side as compared to other titles launched earlier this year. Thus, we recommend tweaking the settings accordingly for the best experience in the game. Since manually altering each and every setting can be a bit troublesome, we will list the best combination for the 3080 and 3080 Ti in this article.
Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 continues to be very capable at 4K resolutions. The GPU can play the new FromSoftware shooter at this resolution without sacrificing performance. However, we recommend slightly cranking down the settings to maintain 60+ FPS in every scenario.
The best settings combination for the RTX 3080 in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is as follows:
Graphics settings:
- Screen mode: Windowed
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Limit frame rate: 120
- V-Sync: Off
- HDR: Off
- Adjust brightness: As per your preference
- Adjust image quality: N/A
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
- Quality settings: Custom
Quality settings:
- Texture quality: High
- Anti-aliasing: Maximum
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: Maximum
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric fog quality: Maximum
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Ray tracing quality: Off
Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is vastly more capable than its older non-Ti sibling. This GPU can handle higher graphics fidelity in the game without sacrificing the framerate. We still recommend a mix of high and maximum settings, however. This is primarily because the game doesn't feature any temporal upscaling features like DLSS or FSR.
The best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti is as follows:
Graphics settings:
- Screen mode: Windowed
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Limit frame rate: 120
- V-Sync: Off
- HDR: Off
- Adjust brightness: As per your preference
- Adjust image quality: N/A
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
- Quality settings: Custom
Quality settings:
- Texture quality: High
- Anti-aliasing: Maximum
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: Maximum
- Motion blur: Maximum
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: Maximum
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric fog quality: Maximum
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: Maximum
- Shader quality: High
- Ray tracing quality: Off
The 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-performance graphics cards that can deliver a superb experience in the most demanding titles without breaking a sweat. Therefore, those with these GPUs need not worry about framerate issues in the game.