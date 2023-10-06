Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super aren't the best cards for playing Assassin's Creed Mirage. They are already over four years old and have been replaced by much better budget options like the RTX 3060 and the new 4060 series. However, with sufficient tweaks to the settings, gamers can get a solid experience in the new Ubisoft title.

Like most high-profile releases of the year, Mirage bundles a bunch of video and graphics settings that need to be customized for high framerates. While playing on weaker cards like the 2060, it's necessary to spend some extra time in the settings menu.

Manually tweaking all of these graphics options can be time-consuming and frustrating. To help you get the best experience in the game, we will list the best settings combinations for the 60-class GPUs in this article.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The Nvidia RTX 2060 is limited by its 6 GB VRAM and poor rendering power. Therefore, we recommend sticking to 1080p on this card with some tweaks to the settings. A mix of medium and high settings works the best for the game, ensuring the visuals look good and the game remains playable.

We recommend the following settings for the 2060 in Assassin's Creed Mirage:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: Medium

Medium Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: Medium

Medium Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: Medium

Medium Character textures: Medium

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super is considerably more powerful than its weaker non-Super sibling. Therefore, gamers can crank up the settings to the High preset in the title without losing a bunch of performance. We recommend turning FSR on and setting it to Quality for the best experience.

The detailed settings for the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super in Assassin's Creed Mirage are as follows:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super can run Assassin's Creed Mirage pretty well with the above settings applied, given how old they are today. Gamers with these GPUs can have a wonderful time in the new title without worrying too much about performance.